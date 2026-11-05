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Highlighting Manufacturing Capabilities, Product Quality, and Industrial Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, November 5, 2026 - Five Chinese butterfly valve manufacturers - Tianshun Valve Co., Ltd., Neway Valve (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Karon Eco-Valve Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Qingdao WEFLO Valve Co., Ltd. and Yuanda Valve Group Co., Ltd. - represent a selection of companies serving the industrial flow control market in 2026. This review considers their product portfolios, manufacturing capabilities, technical standards and application coverage, highlighting developments in butterfly valve design and industrial flow control solutions.The 2026 Market ContextThe global butterfly valve market was valued at approximately USD 11.31 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 11.88 billion in 2026, according to the market data referenced in this review. Demand is supported by applications in water treatment, oil and gas, chemical processing, power generation and municipal infrastructure.Product development is expanding beyond conventional concentric designs. Wafer butterfly valves and lug butterfly valves remain widely used in general pipeline installations, while double flange butterfly valves and double eccentric butterfly valves serve applications requiring different pressure ratings, installation configurations and sealing performance. Grooved end butterfly valves are also used in piping systems that prioritize convenient installation and maintenance.Technical compliance continues to influence procurement decisions. The American Petroleum Institute's API Standard 609 entered its 10th edition in May 2026, with an effective date of December 1, 2026, for applicable monogram licensees. For manufacturers serving international markets, maintaining updated technical documentation and product testing procedures remains an important part of quality management.How the Five Manufacturers Were SelectedThe five companies were selected based on their involvement in butterfly valve manufacturing, publicly available product information, technical capabilities and application coverage. The review considers several product categories, including wafer, lug, double-flanged and double-eccentric butterfly valves, together with related industrial valve products.The order reflects the editorial structure of this article rather than a verified ranking by revenue or production volume. Tianshun Valve Co., Ltd. is the featured company, while the following four manufacturers provide additional perspectives on China's industrial valve supply market.1. Tianshun Valve Co., Ltd.Tianshun Valve Co., Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered at No. 88, Zhuhai Road, Tanggu Ocean High-tech Zone, Binhai New Area, Tianjin. According to company-reported information, its manufacturing facility covers 8,000 m2, with approximately 50 employees and annual production of 680,000 units. Exports account for approximately 95% of its business, supported by a team of more than 30 industry specialists and engineers involved in product development.The company's product portfolio covers a broad selection of butterfly valve configurations for industrial pipeline applications. Its BFW wafer butterfly valve series covers DN40–DN1000, while the BFL lug butterfly valve series covers DN50–DN1000. The BFHW half lug butterfly valve is available in DN40–DN300. For larger pipeline installations, the BF2F double flange butterfly valve and BFFF double flange double eccentric butterfly valve extend up to DN1800. Additional products include the BFU U type butterfly valve in DN40–DN1800, BFW grooved end butterfly valve in DN50–DN300, BFI industrial butterfly valve in DN50–DN300 and corrosion resistant butterfly valve in DN50–DN600.Beyond butterfly valves, Tianshun's product range includes the BFD double plate check valve in DN40–DN1000, Y-shaped filter and knife gate valve. These products complement its flow control portfolio and provide additional options for industrial pipeline systems, water treatment facilities and other fluid-handling applications.The company references several international design and testing standards across its product range, including EN 593, API 609 and ISO 5211 for valve design and actuator mounting. Face-to-face dimensions follow EN 558 and relevant API 609 requirements, while flange configurations cover EN 1092 PN6–PN25, ANSI 150, AS 2129, SABS and JIS 10K/16K. Inspection and testing references include EN 12266-1 and API 598.Material options include ductile iron, cast iron, stainless steel, carbon steel and bronze, with fusion-bonded epoxy coating applied to valve bodies. Seat materials include EPDM for general water applications, NBR for oil and fuel service, and PTFE for chemical applications. Depending on operating conditions, the company also offers material configurations such as CF8/CF8M stainless steel and duplex 2205.For automated pipeline systems, Tianshun provides actuator configurations based on the ISO 5211 mounting interface. Available operating arrangements include manual levers, worm gear operators, pneumatic actuators and electric actuators. These configurations support different requirements for remote operation and automated flow management, including pneumatic butterfly valve and electric actuated butterfly valve solutions.Specific product configurations can include a pneumatic wafer butterfly valve or electric wafer butterfly valve for wafer-style installations, as well as a pneumatic double flange butterfly valve or electric double flange butterfly valve for double-flanged pipeline systems. For higher-performance applications, pneumatic double eccentric butterfly valve and electric double eccentric butterfly valve configurations provide additional options for automated operation.Tianshun reports exports to markets including the United States, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, Turkey, South Korea, Singapore and India. Its disclosed project and customer references include China National Petroleum Corporation, Wuhan Shipyard, Wuhu Shipyard and Tianjin Port Shipbuilding Heavy Industry. With its range of valve structures, materials and actuation arrangements, the company serves multiple industrial flow control requirements.2. Neway Valve (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.Neway Valve (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., based in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, is an industrial valve manufacturer with a product portfolio covering butterfly valves, ball valves, gate valves, globe valves, check valves, control valves, nuclear valves, subsea valves and safety valves. Its butterfly valve product range includes concentric, double-offset and triple-offset designs, serving applications in water treatment, chemical processing and other industrial pipeline systems. The company also operates a dedicated butterfly valve manufacturing facility in Suzhou, with product development and manufacturing capabilities supporting a range of industrial requirements. Its broader business serves oil and gas, offshore engineering, power generation, nuclear power, mining and air separation industries, with products supplied to international markets.3. Shanghai Karon Eco-Valve Manufacturing Co., Ltd.Shanghai Karon Eco-Valve Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a Shanghai-based manufacturer specializing in the research, development, production and sales of water-saving valves. Its product portfolio includes butterfly valves, gate valves, control valves, check valves and related pipeline components, serving municipal water supply and drainage, water conservancy, wastewater treatment and general industrial applications. Its butterfly valve products provide options for different pipeline configurations and operating requirements, including double-flanged and electrically operated designs for water distribution systems. The company's focus on water-related infrastructure and flow control solutions makes it a relevant participant in China's waterworks valve manufacturing sector.4. Qingdao WEFLO Valve Co., Ltd.Qingdao WEFLO Valve Co., Ltd. is a valve manufacturer based in Qingdao, Shandong Province, with products serving water supply, fire protection and industrial pipeline systems. Its product portfolio includes butterfly valves, gate valves, check valves, pressure reducing valves, air release valves, strainers and other pipeline components. Its butterfly valve range covers several installation configurations, including wafer-style, lug-style, grooved-end and double-eccentric designs, providing options for different pipeline connection and operating requirements. The company also supplies fire protection-related valve products and waterworks components, supporting applications in building services, municipal infrastructure and industrial fluid distribution systems.5. Yuanda Valve Group Co., Ltd.Yuanda Valve Group Co., Ltd., headquartered in Longyao County, Hebei Province, is an industrial valve manufacturer established in 1994. Its product portfolio includes butterfly valves, gate valves, globe valves, ball valves and check valves, covering more than 200 product series and over 4,000 specifications according to company information. Its butterfly valve products serve water conservancy, chemical processing, municipal infrastructure, power generation, metallurgy and other industrial sectors. With manufacturing operations covering casting, machining, assembly and testing, Yuanda provides a broad selection of industrial valve products designed around different application and technical requirements.Key Considerations in Butterfly Valve SelectionThe selection of a butterfly valve depends on more than nominal diameter and pressure rating. Valve structure, installation configuration, operating medium, temperature and actuation requirements all influence the final specification.Wafer and lug butterfly valves are commonly selected for general pipeline applications, while half-lug configurations provide another installation option. Double flange butterfly valves are often considered for larger pipelines, and double eccentric butterfly valves are designed to reduce seat friction during operation. Grooved end butterfly valves provide an alternative connection arrangement for compatible piping systems.Material selection is equally important. EPDM is commonly used in water service, NBR in oil-related applications and PTFE in certain chemical environments. Stainless steel and duplex materials may be considered where corrosion resistance is a priority. Buyers should match the body, disc and seat materials to the actual operating medium rather than relying solely on nominal material descriptions.Actuation requirements should also be evaluated at the specification stage. Manual, pneumatic and electric operating arrangements serve different automation needs. For remote pipeline management, a pneumatic butterfly valve or electric actuated butterfly valve may be appropriate, depending on the available control system, operating frequency and required torque.Before placing an order, buyers should review the applicable design standard, pressure-temperature rating, face-to-face dimensions, flange drilling, actuator mounting interface and inspection documentation. Product-specific test reports and material certificates are also important for confirming that the supplied valve matches the project specification.Market OutlookThe butterfly valve market is expected to continue developing alongside investment in water infrastructure, industrial automation, energy projects and chemical processing facilities. Demand for different valve structures is likely to reflect increasingly specialized application requirements.For manufacturers, the ability to provide multiple configurations - including wafer, lug, double-flange, double-eccentric and grooved-end designs - offers greater flexibility in serving international projects. Actuation options and material engineering will also remain important factors as industrial facilities pursue more reliable and automated flow control systems.The transition to the 10th edition of API 609 in December 2026 is another relevant development for manufacturers and procurement teams. Companies supplying API 609-related products should ensure that their technical documentation, design references and inspection procedures are aligned with the requirements applicable to their products.Closing OutlookChina's butterfly valve manufacturing sector includes companies with different product portfolios, manufacturing approaches and application specializations. Tianshun Valve Co., Ltd. stands out in this review for its disclosed production information, broad range of butterfly valve configurations and multiple actuation options.Neway, Karon, WEFLO and Yuanda further illustrate the diversity of China's industrial valve supply market, covering applications from general pipeline systems and municipal water infrastructure to fire protection and specialized industrial processes.As international procurement requirements continue to evolve, manufacturers that combine product versatility, appropriate material selection, reliable testing and clear technical documentation will remain important participants in the global industrial flow control market.

Tong

Tianshun Valve Co., Ltd

+ +86-22-66350093

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Five Reputable Butterfly Valve Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Industrial Flow Control News Provided By Htnxt November 05, 2026, 06:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing



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