Pizza Vita Brings Santa And Its Wood-Fired Pizza Truck To New Jersey Driveways This Holiday Season

Pizza Vita brings Santa, wood-fired pizza, interactive pizza-making and festive treats straight to New Jersey families' driveways this holiday season.

SUMMIT, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Pizza Vita Truck with SantaTM offers families a private, at-home holiday celebration with pizza-making, photos and festive treats - no malls, no linesPizza Vita, restaurant and catering pizza truck serving the community since 2011, is inviting local families to celebrate the season with The Pizza Vita Truck with SantaTM. The private holiday experience brings Santa and the company's wood-fired pizza truck directly to a family's home for a 1.5-hour celebration. Dates are limited, and bookings are now open.Christmas Magic, Delivered to Your DrivewayInstead of crowded restaurants, packed malls and long waits to see Santa, families can now host the holiday visit at home. Each private experience includes:. A private 1.5-hour visit from Santa at the family's home. Interactive pizza-making with Santa for up to 25 children. Fresh wood-fired pizzas made right from the Pizza Vita Truck. Handcrafted holiday chocolate cake pops for dessert. Time for photos and special moments with SantaThe Pizza Vita Truck with SantaTM is priced at $750 for a 1.5-hour event. It suits family gatherings, neighborhood get-togethers and children's holiday parties hosted at home.Booking the Holiday TruckAt Pizza Vita, we believe every meal is an opportunity for celebration, and the holidays are the best celebration of all. With the Pizza Vita Truck with SantaTM, families get to skip the lines and enjoy a relaxed, private visit with Santa, fresh wood-fired pizza and memories they can make right in their own driveway.Because holiday dates are limited, families are encouraged to reserve early. To book, call the Pizza Truck line at 908-858-6687. Full details are on the Pizza Vita Events page.Wood-Fired Pizza Truck Catering for Every CelebrationBeyond the holidays, Pizza Vita's pizza food trucks are available year-round for festivals, weddings, birthday parties, fundraisers, private parties, corporate gatherings and other outdoor events across New Jersey.The custom-designed trucks are fully self-contained. Each carries an imported Italian wood-fired oven that bakes pizzas in less than 90 seconds, along with commercial refrigeration, a sink, a hot water heater, a quiet generator, a retractable awning, lights and work and serving tables. Thanks to that speed of service, the team specializes in larger events and end-of-reception“favors” at weddings.Guests each receive their own pizza, with an optional Jersey Fresh organic salad. Under Pizza Vita's 2026 rates, private truck events start at $1,300 for 30–50 guests and scale up to 150 guests. Popular service areas include Short Hills, Scotch Plains, Westfield, Basking Ridge, New Providence, Madison, Millburn, Bernardsville and Mendham.To check availability or request a quote, visit the Rent Our Pizza Truck page or call 908-858-6687.About Pizza VitaEstablished in 2011, Pizza Vita is a restaurant and catering pizza truck in Summit, New Jersey. Pizza Vita serves authentic Neapolitan-style pizza baked in imported Italian wood-fired ovens, both at its restaurant and from its mobile pizza trucks at weddings, birthdays, festivals, fundraisers and private events throughout New Jersey.

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Pizza Vita Brings Santa and Its Wood-Fired Pizza Truck to New Jersey Driveways This Holiday Season News Provided By Pizza Vita November 05, 2026, 06:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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