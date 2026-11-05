SYMBIOSIS Blowerfab Supplies High-Pressure ID Fans For Induction Furnace APC At Venus Alloys, Mandsaur

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SYMBIOSIS Blowerfab supplies 160 kW VFD-controlled ID fans for induction furnace fume extraction and air pollution control at Venus Alloys, Mandsaur.

- MOHAMMED VASISURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Surat-based industrial blower manufacturer delivers 160 kW, VFD-controlled Induced Draft Fans (65,000 m3/hr at 525 mmWC) for fume extraction and bag filter systems at a Madhya Pradesh steel rolling mill.SYMBIOSIS Blowerfab, a leading ID fan manufacturer in India and maker of high-performance industrial centrifugal blowers, has successfully supplied heavy-duty ID Fans (Induced Draft Fans) for the Air Pollution Control (APC) systems installed on the induction furnaces at Venus Alloys Pvt. Ltd., Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. Venus Alloys is a steel rolling mill manufacturing rolled steel flats, angles, wires, bars, and rounds. The order strengthens SYMBIOSIS Blowerfab's position as a trusted supplier of induction furnace fume extraction fans and air pollution control fans for India's secondary steel industry.The Challenge: Induction Furnace Fume ExtractionInduction furnaces in steel melt shops release large volumes of hot, dust-laden fumes during charging, melting, and tapping. An effective induction furnace fume extraction system captures these fumes at the source through a suction hood and carries them through a spark arrestor, gas cooler, and bag filter (dust collector) before discharging clean gas through the chimney. The ID fan is the heart of this APC system. It must maintain steady suction against high system resistance, handle hot gases and fine abrasive metallic dust, and run 24x7 alongside furnace operations with minimal downtime.Venus Alloys required high-pressure ID fans capable of delivering 65,000 m3/hr against a static pressure of 525 mmWC at a gas temperature of 100 °C - a demanding duty for a fume extraction blower serving an induction furnace pollution control plant.The SYMBIOSIS Solution:SYMBIOSIS Blowerfab designed and manufactured [NUMBER] centrifugal ID fans specifically for Venus Alloys' induction furnace air pollution control plants. Each fan was engineered around the actual system resistance of the fume extraction ductwork and bag filter, ensuring full fume capture at the furnace hood with the lowest practical power consumption.Technical Specifications of the ID Fan (per fan)Parameter ValueFan type: Centrifugal Induced Draft (ID) FanApplication: Induction furnace APC / fume extraction with bag filterAirflow capacity: 65,000 m3/hr (CMH)Static pressure: 525 mmWCOperating temperature:100 °CMotor rating: 160 kWFan speed: 1480 RPMDrive arrangement: V-belt drive, motor controlled through VFDQuantity[NUMBER]Key Features of SYMBIOSIS Blowerfab's ID Fans for Induction Furnaces.Engineered for induction furnace duty: Purpose-built induced draft fans for hot, dusty fume extraction, giving steady suction through every stage of the melting cycle..High-pressure, high-efficiency impeller: Backward-curved impeller profiles deliver 525 mmWC with high aerodynamic efficiency, reducing power consumption on a 160 kW duty. This makes the fan an energy-efficient industrial blower..VFD-controlled V-belt drive: The variable frequency drive (VFD) lets the plant match suction to furnace load: full capture during charging and tapping, reduced speed at other times. This saves energy and provides soft starting, reducing mechanical and electrical stress. The V-belt drive keeps the motor clear of the hot gas path and simplifies maintenance..Wear-resistant construction: Impeller and casing fabricated from [MATERIAL / wear-resistant grade] plate to resist abrasion from fine metallic dust in the flue gas..Precision dynamic balancing: Every impeller is dynamically balanced. Each centrifugal fan passes a mechanical run test and vibration check before despatch, for smooth, low-vibration running at 1480 RPM..Heavy-duty bearing arrangement: Bearings and shaft selected for continuous hot-gas service and belt loading, ensuring long service life..Pollution control compliance: Efficient fume capture helps steel plants meet State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) and CPCB emission norms while improving working conditions on the melt shop floor.

MOHAMMED VASI

USHA DIE CASTING INDUSTRIES

+91 98251 96665

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SYMBIOSIS Blowerfab Supplies High-Pressure ID Fans for Induction Furnace APC at Venus Alloys, Mandsaur News Provided By USHA DIE CASTING INDUSTRIES November 05, 2026, 06:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Technology



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