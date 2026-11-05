Cultural and Tourism Appeal in Hamburg at 'Come for the Stories' Event / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Zhejiang Showcases Its Cultural and Tourism Appeal in Hamburg at "Come for the Stories" Event

05.11.2026 / 06:20 CET/CEST

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HAMBURG, Germany, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Picturesque Zhejiang" Cultural and Tourism Promotion Event, held under the theme "Come for the Stories," took place on October 27 in Hamburg, Germany. The event brought together approximately 100 guests from Zhejiang and Germany, including government representatives working in culture, tourism, science and education, as well as travel industry professionals and members of the media. Among those attending and delivering remarks were He Zhongwei, Vice Governor of the People's Government of Zhejiang Province; Lin Dong, Consul General of China in Hamburg; Corinna Nienstedt, Head of the State Office at the Hamburg Senate Chancellery; and Klaus Uwe Benneter, President of the Federation of German-Chinese Friendship Associations. Built around the central message "Come for the Stories," the program explored Zhejiang through three perspectives: "Poetry and Landscapes," "Cultural Charm" and "Beyond Boundaries." Through videos, live performances and personal accounts from three German participants familiar with Zhejiang, the event highlighted the province's scenic landscapes, distinctive local culture and traditions, and economic vitality. An accompanying exhibition featured three sections: "Between Two Homes," "Craftsmanship and Landscapes," and "Everyday Life and Human Connections." It told the personal stories of Germans with ties to Zhejiang, artisans preserving the province's traditional crafts, and cultural and tourism professionals. The event invited German visitors, particularly travel industry representatives, to discover Zhejiang for themselves: "Come for the stories, and leave with a Zhejiang story of your own."



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