Formycon AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Formycon invites to conference call on 2026 nine-month results and announces participation in international investor conferences

05.11.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release // November 5, 2026

Formycon invites to conference call on 2026 nine-month results and announces participation in international investor conferences

Planegg-Martinsried, Germany – Formycon AG (FSE: FYB, Prime Standard, „Formycon“) plans to publish its Nine-Month Results 2026 on November 12, 2026. The Management Board will discuss the company's development, key financial figures, and provide an outlook for the course of 2026. The conference call, which will be broadcast live on the internet, will take place on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 3:00 PM (CET) in English. To participate in the conference call, please register at:

After registration, participants will receive a confirmation email with individual dial-in data. The presentation and audio broadcast can be accessed via the following webcast link:

After a brief presentation, the Management Board will be available for analysts' questions. The conference call will be recorded and can subsequently be accessed via the Formycon website at:

Formycon in Dialogue Representatives of the Management Board will attend the following investor conferences in the coming months: November 16 – 19, 2026

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Dr. Stefan Glombitza (CEO), Enno Spillner (CFO)

London November 23 – 25, 2026

Deutsche Börse Equity Forum

Enno Spillner (CFO)

Frankfurt January 11 – 14, 2027

45th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Enno Spillner (CFO)

San Francisco January 18 – 20, 2027

26th German Corporate Conference

Enno Spillner (CFO)

Frankfurt February 10 – 11, 2027

17 th Hamburger Investorentage (HIT)

Enno Spillner (CFO)

Hamburg

Please find our current events at:

------------ About Formycon:

Formycon AG is a listed, independent developer of biosimilars based in Planegg-Martinsried, one of the leading life science locations in Europe, near Munich, Germany. Its 200 employees from 27 countries cover the entire development chain, from laboratory analysis through manufacturing and clinical testing to the documents for approval. Three Formycon biosimilars are approved in ophthalmology and immunology and are marketed worldwide through commercialization partners. Five further candidates are in development, among them biosimilars to two of the best-selling biologic medicines in the world. With its products, Formycon makes highly effective therapies affordable for more people. Formycon AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY. Further information can be found at: About Biosimilars:

Biosimilars are successor products to biologic medicines. They are not copies; each one is developed from the ground up and must demonstrate to the health authorities that it has no clinically meaningful differences from the reference product in terms of safety and efficacy. According to the IQVIA Institute, 118 biologic medicines with sales of USD 232 billion will lose their exclusivity in the US alone by 2034, and for only twelve of them is a biosimilar in development. In Europe, biosimilars have saved EUR 75 billion and made more than seven billion days of treatment possible. Contact

Dr. Jörg Allgäuer

Investor Relations &

Corporate Communications +4989864667‐107 Elena Straßner

Investor Relations +4989864667‐485

Thorsten Ladda

Corporate Communications +4989864667‐150

Formycon AG

Fraunhoferstr. 15 · 82152 Planegg-Martinsried · Germany

... · Disclaimer:

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information, which are based on the current expectations, estimates and assumptions of the management of Formycon AG. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, performance of Formycon AG, development of the products and the estimates given here. Such known and unknown risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks relating to research and development, the regulatory approval process, the timing of the actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities, clinical results, changes in laws and regulations, tariffs and trade policy, product quality, patient safety, the conclusion and performance of commercialization partnerships, market acceptance, pricing and competition, manufacturing and supply, including by third-party manufacturers, financing, including compliance with the covenants of the bond of Formycon AG, and the patents and exclusivities protecting reference products, including related litigation. With respect to pipeline products, Formycon AG does not make any representation, give any warranty or provide any other guarantee that the products will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially successful. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. Formycon AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments which differ from those anticipated, except as required by law. This release neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of Formycon AG in any jurisdiction, including the United States of America, Canada, Australia and Japan. No public offering of securities of Formycon AG will be made, or is intended, in connection with this release. 05.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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