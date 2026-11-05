PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures

PVA TePla Reports Another Strong Increase in Order Intake

05.11.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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PVA TePla Reports Another Strong Increase in Order Intake

Order intake rose to EUR 273.4 million at the end of the first three quarters, up 55% from the same period in 2025

Consolidated revenue rose slightly year-over-year to EUR 181.8 million

EBITDA in the third quarter improved compared to the previous two quarters

Strong fourth quarter expected in terms of revenue and earnings

Guidance for fiscal year 2026 confirmed Outlook indicates significant growth for 2027

Wettenberg, November 5, 2026. PVA TePla AG (ISIN DE0007461006) closed out the first three quarters of 2026 with another very strong order intake, coming in at EUR 273.4 million over the nine-month period. For the full year, the provider of high-tech solutions expects the highest order intake in the company's history. The metrology business played a major role in this, contributing 54% to order intake in the first nine months of the current fiscal year. Revenue for this period stood at EUR 181.8 million, slightly exceeding the figure for the same period in 2025.

“The performance in the current fiscal year shows that we have set the right course for the future,” says Jalin Ketter, CEO of PVA TePla.“We have strategically expanded our technology portfolio and tapped into new application areas in both segments. In doing so, we have consistently focused on long-term growth. The record-high order intake makes it clear that our strategic initiatives are already having an impact.”

Record-High Order Intake

PVA TePla Group's order intake rose by 55% in the first nine months of 2026 to EUR 273.4 million, up from EUR 176.5 million in the same period of the previous year. The book-to-bill ratio stood at 1.50, compared with 1.01 in the prior year. Strong demand continued in the third quarter, with order intake rising to EUR 86.7 million compared to EUR 72.8 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

In the Metrology segment, order intake for the first nine months rose by 76% to EUR 148.4 million, up from EUR 84.3 million, accounting for 54% of total order intake. Material Solutions recorded an increase of 36% to EUR 125.0 million, up from EUR 92.1 million.

Revenue Growth Improves in the Third Quarter

Consolidated revenue rose by approximately 4% in the first nine months of 2026 to EUR 181.8 million, up from EUR 175.4 million in the same period of the previous year. In the third quarter, revenue increased by 12% to EUR 62.7 million, up from EUR 55.8 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The two segments continued to perform differently.

The Metrology segment increased revenue by 29% in the first nine months to EUR 88.6 million, up from EUR 68.6 million. In the third quarter, segment revenue reached EUR 35.6 million, up from EUR 24.4 million in the prior year. In the Material Solutions segment, however, nine-month revenue declined to EUR 93.3 million from EUR 106.8 million. In the third quarter, revenue totaled EUR 27.1 million, down from EUR 31.4 million. The segment's lower revenue also impacted capacity utilization in this quarter.

Third-Quarter Earnings Improved, Nine-Month Profitability Below Previous Year's Level

Gross profit for the first nine months was EUR 52.9 million, down from EUR 56.3 million in the same period last year. The gross margin declined from 32.1% to 29.1%. The main reasons were the continued low capacity utilization in Material Solutions due to the low order intake in early 2025 and the associated lower coverage of fixed costs, as well as an unfavorable product mix. In the third quarter, the gross margin improved to 30.8%, exceeding both the previous quarter's figure and the prior-year figure of 29.4%.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 10.4 million after nine months, compared with approximately EUR 18.7 million in the prior year. The EBITDA margin was 5.7%, down from 10.7%. In the third quarter, EBITDA improved to EUR 6.0 million from EUR 3.0 million in the second quarter; the EBITDA margin reached 9.6%. Factors such as lower capacity utilization, costs incurred in the course of strategic development, upfront expenses, and one-off effects from the first half of the year of approximately EUR 5 million weighed on the nine-month results.

Outlook: Significantly Higher Revenue and Improved Gross Margin Expected in the Fourth Quarter

For the fourth quarter, PVA TePla expects the improvement in operating earnings already evident in the third quarter to continue. With costs remaining largely unchanged, the company anticipates a significant increase in the gross margin. This will result from higher revenue levels and a more favorable product mix, which will be driven by continued strong business in the Metrology segment as well as higher-margin projects in the Material Solutions segment.

Against this backdrop, the Management Board confirms the full-year forecast: For fiscal year 2026, PVA TePla Group continues to expect revenue between EUR 255 million and EUR 275 million and EBITDA at the lower end of the original range of EUR 26 million to EUR 31 million.

The higher revenue volume, a more favorable product and project mix, and better coverage of fixed costs will also have a positive impact on earnings beyond the fourth quarter but also beyond. At the same time, the strong order backlog and positive demand trends in both segments provide a solid foundation for business development beyond 2026. Accordingly, PVA TePla expects a noticeable acceleration in revenue growth and profitability starting in 2027.

About PVA TePla

PVA TePla is a leading cutting-edge technology company for materials and measurement technology. Founded in 1991, the system provider develops and produces customized solutions for high-precision material production, refinement and processing (Material Solutions) as well as systems for inspecting materials and components using acoustic, optical and wet-chemical processes (Metrology).

With its Technology Hub, PVA TePla operates an innovation center for market-oriented research and development of the materials of the future. In addition, the company also serves highly specific individual customer requirements with its internal research and development. PVA TePla Group solutions are applied at a very early stage in the value chain of products and technologies. They address the global challenges in the megatrends of digitalization, decarbonization and mobility.

PVA TePla has an international presence with sites in Europe, Asia and North America. The company is headquartered in Wettenberg, Hesse, and employs around 1,000 people worldwide. The company is listed in the TecDAX and S-DAX. PVA TePla AG shares are traded on XETRA, Tradegate and the German regional stock exchanges (ISIN DE0007461006, WKN 746100).

Contact

Sebastian Gonsior

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

+49 (641) 68690-419

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05.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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