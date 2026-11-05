Ringmetall Increases Group Revenue And Earnings After Nine Months Liner Division Grows By More Than 20 Percent
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Ringmetall SE
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Ringmetall increases Group revenue and earnings after nine months – Liner Division grows by more than 20 percent
05.11.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
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Ringmetall increases Group revenue and earnings after nine months – Liner Division grows by more than 20 percent
Closure Systems Division
In the Closure Systems Division, revenue decreased by 2,3 percent to EUR 85,0 million (9M 2025: EUR 87,0 million). Targeted efficiency improvements and further cost optimization measures kept EBITDA almost stable at EUR 14,7 million (9M 2025: EUR 14,8 million).
Liner Division
The Liner Division increased its revenue by 21,2 percent to EUR 71,7 million (9M 2025: EUR 59,1 million). In addition to the acquisitions, organic growth driven by higher sales volumes also contributed to the increase. EBITDA rose disproportionately by 31,6 percent to EUR 12,4 million (9M 2025: EUR 9,4 million). The EBITDA margin (on TO) improved significantly to 17,3 percent (9M 2025: 15,8 percent).
Buy-and-build strategy as a growth driver
“The first nine months demonstrate that our buy-and-build strategy is paying off. The acquisitions in the Liner Division have been successfully integrated into the Ringmetall Group and are already making a noticeable contribution to growth and profitability. The Liner Division also developed positively on an organic basis. We will continue along this path with discipline and further strengthen our portfolio selectively through suitable acquisitions,” explains Christoph Petri, Co-CEO of Ringmetall SE.
Guidance for the 2026 financial year confirmed
Based on business performance in the first nine months, the Management Board confirms its guidance for the 2026 financial year, as specified in greater detail with the half-year figures. Group revenue is still expected to be in a range of EUR 195 million to EUR 210 million, with EBITDA between EUR 23 million and EUR 28 million. The guidance assumes unchanged raw material prices. Effects from the acquisition of Rapak and from any further acquisitions in 2026 are not included in this guidance.
The Management Board of Ringmetall SE invites analysts and institutional investors to an earnings call on the nine-month figures via the Airtime platform () on 5 November 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (CET).
Further information on the Ringmetall Group and its affiliated subsidiaries is available at
Contact:
About the Ringmetall Group
Ringmetall is a leading international specialist provider of industrial packaging. The company manufactures high-security closure systems and inner liners for industrial drums used in the chemical, pharmaceutical and food-processing industries. Ringmetall also offers innovative packaging solutions for the beverage industry. With products that are recyclable to a high degree, the company contributes to strengthening the circular economy and the sustainability of its end customers. In addition to its Group headquarters in Munich, the Group maintains production and sales locations worldwide in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Poland, Türkiye, the Netherlands, Finland, China, the USA and South Africa.
05.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ringmetall SE
|Innere Wiener Str. 9
|81667 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|089 / 45 22 098 - 0
|Fax:
|089 / 45 22 098 - 22
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E5E55
|WKN:
|A3E5E5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|3912001LS9HMTYQODO63
|EQS News ID:
|2428600
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2428600 05.11.2026 CET/CEST
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