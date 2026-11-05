Holcim Completes Acquisition Of Burdett Group To Advance Circular Construction In Australia
Khaled El Dokani, Region Head Asia, Middle East & Africa, Holcim:“The acquisition of Burdett Group is an excellent fit with Holcim's NextGen Growth 2030 strategy's focus on investing in the most attractive markets. Burdett has significant circular construction expertise, is based in the metropolitan growth area of Melbourne, and is a leading regional supplier of aggregates and other raw materials. I warmly welcome the company's more than 120 employees to the Holcim family and look forward to our next chapter of growth together.”
Established in 1972, Burdett Group brings over five decades of industry experience across Victoria, serving customers across the built environment from infrastructure and industry to buildings. The acquisition will advance Holcim's NextGen Growth 2030 target of recycling more than 20 million tons of construction demolition materials globally each year by 2030, advancing its proprietary circular technology ECOCycle1.
1 Guarantees a minimum of 10% and up to 100% recycled construction demolition materials by total product weight.
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