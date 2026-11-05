Madhuri Dixit Recalls Nana Patekar Asking Her Remain Without Makeup For Prahaar Says News Of His Passing Away 'Hasn't Sunk In'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit recalled a memorable anecdote from the sets of her 1991 film Prahaar: The Final Attack with late actor-filmmaker Nana Patekar.

She revealed how he had asked her to remove all her makeup for the film.

Madhuri shared the memory while interacting with actress Sonali Kulkarni during a Diwali special episode of the Marathi television quiz show Kon Honar Crorepati.

Recalling her experience of working with Nana on Prahaar, Madhuri said that the actor-director had specifically told her that he did not want her to wear makeup for the film.

“It hasn't sunk in for me yet. When I did Prahaar, Nana said, 'I don't want make-up.' The next day, I went to the set without any makeup at all. He said, 'You have make-up, right?' I said, 'No, I don't.' She said, 'Show me.' I brought a remover and wiped my face and showed it to him and proved I had no makeup,'” Madhuri recalled.

Madhuri also stated that the news of Nana Patekar passing away has not sung on yet for her.

Talking about the 1991 action-drama, Prahaar, it marked Nana's directorial debut, starring him alongside Madhuri Dixit and Dimple Kapadia. Nana played Major Chauhan, while Madhuri essayed the role of Shirley.

Talking about Nana Patekar's demise, the actor passed away on October 8, 2026, at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa.

He was taken to Manipal Hospital in Dona Paula, where doctors attempted to revive him with CPR for around 45 minutes but could not save him.

Nana and Madhuri shared screen space again in the 1998 film Wajood, in which the two were paired opposite each other.

–IANS

rd/