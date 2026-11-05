South Korean PM Says Sees No Big Change In Alliance With US After Trump's Election Defeat

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 5 (IANS) South Korean Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said on Thursday she anticipates no big changes in relations with the United States after US President Donald Trump's Republican Party suffered a crushing defeat in this week's midterm elections, adding that the US Democratic Party also considers the Korea-US alliance important.

"As both the Democratic and Republican parties have considered the alliance between the two countries important, I think there will not be very big changes in relations with South Korea," Han said during a parliamentary budget committee meeting after a lawmaker asked her to assess the election results, Yonhap News Agency reported.

She said the Democratic Party's victory was stronger than expected.

"There are parts that we should analyse one by one in detail and other parts that require additional measures," Han said when asked about Seoul's diplomatic strategy toward Washington, adding that each relevant ministry is currently reviewing such issues.

In September, South Korean Prime Minister Han Seong-sook met with US Ambassador to South Korea Michelle Steel to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation across various sectors and further strengthen the bilateral alliance.

During the meeting, Han said the two countries have expanded their partnership beyond security into areas such as the economy and culture, building on their longstanding alliance. She asked Steel to play an active role in further advancing bilateral ties during her tenure.

Han also expressed hope that Seoul and Washington would expand economic cooperation and mutual investment, and achieve "greater outcomes" in advanced industries, including shipbuilding, semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

In response, Steel pledged efforts to build a "stronger" alliance by enhancing cooperation in various areas, including security and investment, stressing that the alliance was "blood-forged," according to Han's office.

Steel, who was born in Seoul, also highlighted South Korea's remarkable economic growth and growing global cultural influence compared with when she left the country decades ago.

"Today, I met with Prime Minister Han Seong Sook and reaffirmed the deep and unwavering ROK-US alliance. I look forward to continued close cooperation in the future for our two countries' shared priorities. Had a great meeting with PM Han Seong Sook today and reaffirmed the deep and enduring US-South Korea Alliance. Looking forward to continued cooperation on shared priorities," Steel posted on X.