12-Year-Old Girl's Headless Body Found In Jharkhand's Godda

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Nov 5 (IANS) In a chilling incident, a 12-year-old girl was brutally murdered in Jharkhand's Godda district after her throat was slit and her head severed, officials said on Thursday.

A wave of shock swept through the area on Thursday morning after her headless body was discovered in a field in Dahua village, under the jurisdiction of the Lalamatia police station. As information about the incident spread, a crowd of villagers gathered at the scene.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived and recovered the girl's torso, though her severed head has yet to be found, officials said.

According to villagers, the crime was committed late Wednesday night. Like any other night, the girl had been sleeping at home with her parents. However, when the family woke up in the morning and found her missing from her bed, they began searching for her.

Shortly thereafter, they received word that her body had been discovered in a field in the village. The family remains baffled as to when, how, or under what suspicious circumstances the girl left, or was taken from, the house in the middle of the night.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, the Lalamatia police arrived promptly with a team. They immediately cordoned off the area and began collecting forensic evidence. The gruesome nature of the murder has sparked concern among the villagers.

Locals have suggested that the brutal killing might be linked to occult practices, human sacrifice, or some form of superstition.

The police, however, state that the actual motive behind the murder remains unclear. They are conducting a thorough investigation, exploring all possible angles, including technical analysis, forensic examination, and potential personal or family vendettas.

Following this harrowing incident, an atmosphere of intense panic, fear, and outrage prevails in Dahua village and the entire surrounding area.

The enraged villagers have demanded that the police administration arrest those involved in this crime as soon as possible.

Investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.