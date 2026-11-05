Tamil Nadu Launches Rs 100 Vegetable Kits At 218 Co-Op Outlets Ahead Of Diwali

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 5 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, has launched a special Diwali vegetable package containing 10 essential items for just Rs 100, offering relief to households facing rising food expenses during the festive season.

The initiative, named the 'Vetri Special Vegetable Package', is being implemented through the State Cooperation Department and will be available at 218 selected cooperative outlets across Tamil Nadu from November 5 to 7.

The scheme was formally launched at the 15th Main Road outlet of the Poonga Nagar Cooperative Wholesale Store in Chennai.

Four mobile vegetable vending vehicles have also been deployed in the city to make the packages accessible to more consumers.

Each package contains approximately 2.55 to 2.60 kilograms of vegetables and other essential cooking ingredients, carefully selected to meet the daily requirements of an average household.

The Rs 100 kit includes 500 grams each of onions and tomatoes, 250 grams each of brinjal and potatoes, 200 grams each of carrots and beans, 100 grams each of green chillies and lemons, 50 grams of ginger, and one coconut weighing between 400 and 450 grams.

Officials said the vegetables are being procured, graded, weighed and packed under hygienic conditions to ensure freshness and quality.

The department aims to provide essential vegetables at prices lower than those prevailing in the open market. To ensure equitable distribution and prevent bulk purchases, the government has restricted sales to one package per person.

The kits will be available during the regular working hours of cooperative outlets throughout the three-day programme.

Adequate stocks have been arranged at participating outlets, while district-level cooperative coordinators and regional officials have been instructed to supervise distribution and ensure uninterrupted supplies.

The department has also directed officials to maintain proper coordination between procurement centres and retail outlets to avoid shortages during the festive shopping period.

The special initiative is intended to reduce household expenditure on essential cooking ingredients ahead of Deepavali, when demand for vegetables and other food items generally increases.

The Cooperation Department has appealed to residents across Tamil Nadu to make use of the subsidised packages before the special sale concludes on November 7.