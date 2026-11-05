Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor Flaunts Ripped Physique, Toned Arms In Trainer's Mirror Selfie After Intense Transformation

Ranbir Kapoor has completed the initial physical conditioning phase for his role in the upcoming film epic Ramayana, revealing a leaner physique and toned arms in a mirror selfie posted by his fitness trainer Nam-Wook Kang. The actor underwent an intense transformation to prepare for the ambitious cinematic project, adapting his physical structure specifically for the legendary role of Lord Ram.

Months of targeted preparation went into shedding weight following his previous film role. The result of this disciplined effort is a ripped physique and athletic build carefully tailored for portraying Lord Ram on screen with balance, grace, and physical presence.

Intense Physical Transformation for Ramayana

The fitness evolution achieved by Ranbir Kapoor represents an intense transformation aimed at fulfilling the visual and physical demands of Ramayana. Fans and fitness enthusiasts caught their first detailed look at the progress when trainer Nam-Wook Kang shared a gym mirror selfie online. In the photo, Kapoor displayed a ripped physique, well-defined core, and visibly toned arms, proving the effectiveness of the rigorous conditioning program.

This physical preparation is directly associated with the grand cinematic adaptation of Ramayana, where physical agility and posture play crucial roles. To embody the character convincingly, Kapoor moved away from heavy bodybuilding toward functional athletic training designed to build endurance, strength, and core stability.

Three Hours of Daily Exercise

Achieving this level of physical readiness required an unyielding commitment of three hours every day. That was the dedicated time Kapoor committed to his training routine alongside trainer Nam-Wook Kang. The arduous training schedule was split into daily sessions to optimize recovery, agility, and strength performance.

Each training day typically began with morning mobility exercises, active stretching, and cardio work before transitioning to afternoon strength conditioning. Beyond standard weightlifting, the specialized training program integrated functional movements such as calisthenics, clap pull-ups, running, swimming, outdoor cycling, and hiking to build functional strength and endurance without accumulating excessive bulk.

Shift from Animal to Ramayana

The visual contrast between Kapoor's current athletic look and his previous screen appearance is stark. The actor's recent transformation marks a complete shift from his bulked-up look in Animal, where he had gained 10 to 12 kilograms to achieve a heavy, muscular frame for that intense character.

For Ramayana, his fitness team structured a multi-year physical evolution focused on dropping body fat, shedding the extra weight, and developing refined upper-body conditioning. Work on the project extended far beyond basic muscle building; exercises were specifically designed to refine posture, breath control, and core stability to match the majestic requirements of the character.

Wrap of Initial Training Phase

Sharing the impressive progress picture on social media, coach Nam-Wook Kang captioned the post, "Part 1 DONE! #ramayana #ranbirkapoor." The completion of this phase marks the end of the initial conditioning segment as the film project proceeds with its scheduled production timeline.

With this initial phase wrapped up, anticipation remains high for Ramayana as Kapoor continues his multi-stage physical preparation for one of the most prominent film roles of his career.