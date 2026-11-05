Multiple People Injured in British Columbia Bus Crash, Highway Remains Closed
(MENAFN) Several people were injured, some of them seriously, after a bus crashed on Highway 39 south of Mackenzie in Canada's British Columbia province on Wednesday, according to media reports.
Northern Health activated a Code Orange alert at hospitals in Mackenzie and Prince George, indicating a mass-casualty incident requiring an emergency response.
The health authority has not disclosed the number of people affected or provided details about the severity of their injuries.
As medical facilities responded to the incident, residents were urged to stay away from emergency departments unless they required treatment for life-threatening conditions.
Data center operator IREN confirmed that the bus involved in the crash had been chartered by one of its contractors, according to reports. Local media also clarified that the vehicle was not a school bus.
Police called on the public to avoid the crash site as emergency operations continued. Highway 39 was expected to remain closed for several hours while authorities dealt with the incident.
Officials have yet to establish the circumstances that led to the collision, and the cause of the crash remains unknown.
Northern Health activated a Code Orange alert at hospitals in Mackenzie and Prince George, indicating a mass-casualty incident requiring an emergency response.
The health authority has not disclosed the number of people affected or provided details about the severity of their injuries.
As medical facilities responded to the incident, residents were urged to stay away from emergency departments unless they required treatment for life-threatening conditions.
Data center operator IREN confirmed that the bus involved in the crash had been chartered by one of its contractors, according to reports. Local media also clarified that the vehicle was not a school bus.
Police called on the public to avoid the crash site as emergency operations continued. Highway 39 was expected to remain closed for several hours while authorities dealt with the incident.
Officials have yet to establish the circumstances that led to the collision, and the cause of the crash remains unknown.
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