Wall Street Rallies as Democrats Capture Congress, Oil Prices Drop Sharply
(MENAFN) US stock markets recorded strong gains on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average posting its biggest single-day advance since April 2025, as Democrats' victory in the midterm elections and a sharp fall in crude prices lifted investor confidence.
The Dow climbed 1,569.40 points, equivalent to 3.03%, to finish at 53,356.12, moving above the 53,000 threshold for the first time since Sept. 8.
The S&P 500 advanced 119.70 points, or 1.58%, to 7,688.62, while the Nasdaq Composite added 364.50 points, representing a 1.44% increase, to close at 25,736.51.
The gains came a day after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in Tuesday's midterm elections, bringing an end to Republican dominance of the Senate and House of Representatives. The outcome leaves President Donald Trump facing a divided government for the rest of his second term.
Democrats also achieved notable results in several gubernatorial contests. In Texas, Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, ending more than 30 years of Republican control over the state's governorship.
Trump indicated that he was prepared to accept the election outcome and work with Democratic lawmakers, helping reduce investor concerns about an extended period of political uncertainty.
Market participants viewed the results as a possible check on the administration's approach to trade, government spending and foreign policy. These concerns have become more pronounced as the US-Israeli war with Iran continues to place pressure on the economy.
Oil prices experienced a substantial decline as investors anticipated that the new political balance in Washington could intensify calls for a diplomatic settlement to the conflict.
Brent crude, the international benchmark, dropped more than 8% to approximately $94.60 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, also declined, reaching around $88.60.
Vice President JD Vance linked some of the Republican Party's electoral setbacks to the war with Iran, adding to expectations that the administration could face stronger demands to bring the conflict to an end.
The sharp retreat in energy prices also strengthened hopes that lower fuel costs could help moderate inflation and ease pressure on consumers and businesses.
Shares in financial and consumer-focused companies benefited from the broader market advance. Walmart gained approximately 4%, while Bank of America recorded an increase of around 3%.
However, the rally was not shared across all sectors. Some companies involved in artificial intelligence infrastructure saw their shares decline as investors considered the possibility of stricter congressional oversight of data centers, particularly regarding their environmental consequences.
Meanwhile, the Cboe Volatility Index, widely referred to as Wall Street's fear gauge, fell 20.26% to 16.61, reflecting a significant improvement in market sentiment.
The Dow climbed 1,569.40 points, equivalent to 3.03%, to finish at 53,356.12, moving above the 53,000 threshold for the first time since Sept. 8.
The S&P 500 advanced 119.70 points, or 1.58%, to 7,688.62, while the Nasdaq Composite added 364.50 points, representing a 1.44% increase, to close at 25,736.51.
The gains came a day after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in Tuesday's midterm elections, bringing an end to Republican dominance of the Senate and House of Representatives. The outcome leaves President Donald Trump facing a divided government for the rest of his second term.
Democrats also achieved notable results in several gubernatorial contests. In Texas, Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, ending more than 30 years of Republican control over the state's governorship.
Trump indicated that he was prepared to accept the election outcome and work with Democratic lawmakers, helping reduce investor concerns about an extended period of political uncertainty.
Market participants viewed the results as a possible check on the administration's approach to trade, government spending and foreign policy. These concerns have become more pronounced as the US-Israeli war with Iran continues to place pressure on the economy.
Oil prices experienced a substantial decline as investors anticipated that the new political balance in Washington could intensify calls for a diplomatic settlement to the conflict.
Brent crude, the international benchmark, dropped more than 8% to approximately $94.60 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, also declined, reaching around $88.60.
Vice President JD Vance linked some of the Republican Party's electoral setbacks to the war with Iran, adding to expectations that the administration could face stronger demands to bring the conflict to an end.
The sharp retreat in energy prices also strengthened hopes that lower fuel costs could help moderate inflation and ease pressure on consumers and businesses.
Shares in financial and consumer-focused companies benefited from the broader market advance. Walmart gained approximately 4%, while Bank of America recorded an increase of around 3%.
However, the rally was not shared across all sectors. Some companies involved in artificial intelligence infrastructure saw their shares decline as investors considered the possibility of stricter congressional oversight of data centers, particularly regarding their environmental consequences.
Meanwhile, the Cboe Volatility Index, widely referred to as Wall Street's fear gauge, fell 20.26% to 16.61, reflecting a significant improvement in market sentiment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment