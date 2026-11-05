Israeli Settlers Take Over Palestinian Homes, Land Seizures Threaten West Bank Villages
(MENAFN) Israeli settlers seized eight Palestinian homes on Wednesday in Al-Duyuk al-Tahta, a village west of Jericho in the occupied West Bank, while Israeli forces also entered the city and its refugee camps, according to Palestinian reports.
The settlers reportedly arrived at the properties with their families, broke through the doors and occupied the houses while their Palestinian owners were absent.
Israeli military vehicles later entered Jericho and drove through streets in the city and its refugee camps, according to the reports.
Settlers have repeatedly entered and taken over Palestinian properties in Al-Duyuk al-Tahta as settlement expansion continues in the surrounding area.
In a separate development on Wednesday, the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission announced that Israel had seized 2,536.44 dunams, equivalent to nearly 627 acres, belonging to three villages northwest of Ramallah by classifying the land as “state land.”
The decision, issued Tuesday, affects properties belonging to Beitillu, Al-Mazra’a al-Qibliya and Deir Ammar, located near the illegal settlement of Kerem Reim.
The commission warned that the designation could enable Israeli authorities to transfer the land for settlement development, putting agricultural areas at risk and restricting the villages’ ability to expand.
According to official Palestinian figures, approximately 750,000 Israeli settlers reside in 194 settlements and 400 outposts across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
The settlers reportedly arrived at the properties with their families, broke through the doors and occupied the houses while their Palestinian owners were absent.
Israeli military vehicles later entered Jericho and drove through streets in the city and its refugee camps, according to the reports.
Settlers have repeatedly entered and taken over Palestinian properties in Al-Duyuk al-Tahta as settlement expansion continues in the surrounding area.
In a separate development on Wednesday, the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission announced that Israel had seized 2,536.44 dunams, equivalent to nearly 627 acres, belonging to three villages northwest of Ramallah by classifying the land as “state land.”
The decision, issued Tuesday, affects properties belonging to Beitillu, Al-Mazra’a al-Qibliya and Deir Ammar, located near the illegal settlement of Kerem Reim.
The commission warned that the designation could enable Israeli authorities to transfer the land for settlement development, putting agricultural areas at risk and restricting the villages’ ability to expand.
According to official Palestinian figures, approximately 750,000 Israeli settlers reside in 194 settlements and 400 outposts across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
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