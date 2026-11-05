Composer and Lecturer in Screen Composition, Sydney Conservatorium of Music, University of Sydney

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Dr. Alison Cole is a Lecturer in Composition for Creative Industries at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music (University of Sydney). She teaches screen composition and music production. Her research incorporates site sound to engage audiences in historical perspectives. In September 2022, Alison presented her research at ASHA (Australian Society for Historical Archaeology) in New Zealand in cross-discipline collaboration. In 2022 Alison received commissions from The Australian Ballet (Kids These Days), Disney (TV series), SBS (TV series), and Tyro (Eftpos machine sound- language).

Alison has worked extensively as a composer and sound designer in Australia's film and TV industry. She has scored for films, TV series, TV Channel ID campaigns, multimedia installations (Vivid, Burning Man Main Arena), TVCs, interactive film scores (Crossing Paths), sonic branding, experiential, interactive theme park rides (Shanghai & Australia) and international brand campaigns. Her compositions are played and broadcast worldwide and across Australia. Alison has also performed in ARIA award-winning/nominated electronic dance bands Severed Heads and Boxcar, touring Australia and worldwide for over 15 years.

2023 will see her performing her multimedia electro-acoustic work, Fabric of Memory and scoring a new ABC TV documentary series on the Vietnam War.

–present Composer & Lecturer in Screen Composition, Sydney Conservatorium of Music, University of Sydney

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