Robert Crawford
- Professor of Advertising, RMIT University
Robert Crawford is Professor of Advertising in the School of Media and Communication at RMIT University.
His research has focused on the growth and development of the advertising, marketing, and public relations industries across Australia, Oceania, and South East Asia.
His current projects include a history of Australian department stores since 1945 ( and a history of Hoyts cinemas ( Both projects are looking for volunteers to share their stories.Experience
- –present Professor of Advertising, RMIT University
- 2002 Monash, History
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