USF Destroys Russian Tunguska Air Defence System

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the regiment announced the operation on Facebook.

"The drone strike caused the system's air defence ammunition to detonate, resulting in its complete destruction. This was recorded by a reconnaissance drone," the statement said.

The Tunguska is a Soviet-designed, short-range self-propelled anti-aircraft system.

Unmanned Systems Forces destroy over 16,700 Russian troops in October – USF commander

Every successful strike against such equipment on enemy territory creates opportunities for Ukraine's Defence Forces to carry out further long-range attacks.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed a Russian Su-33 carrier-based fighter jet, an Mi-8 helicopter and two electronic warfare systems in Anapa.

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