Defence Forces Destroy More Than 8,000 Russian Drones And Missiles In October

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's Ministry of Defence stated this, citing the Ukrainian Air Force on Facebook.

"Ukraine's Defence Forces destroyed more than 8,000 drones and missiles while repelling large-scale enemy attacks in October. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, more than 43,000 tactical-level unmanned aerial vehicles were also neutralised during the past month," the statement said.

According to the report, the following targets were intercepted during October:

14 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

11 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

12 Kalibr cruise missiles;

7 Kh-59/69 guided aerial missiles;

8 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

1 Zircon anti-ship missile;

143 S8000 Banderol missiles;

4,455 Shahed-131/136 and Gerbera attack drones, as well as Parodya decoy drones;

2,688 Shahed-238 attack drones;

1,104 reconnaissance drones;

809 Lancet drones.

"Enemy aerial targets are being destroyed by fighter and army aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, unmanned systems operators and electronic warfare equipment," the Defence Ministry added.

Defence Forces strike Russian Pantsir-S1 air defence system worth $15M

Throughout October, Russian forces systematically changed flight routes and altitudes, combined attack drones with decoys and launched large-scale missile strikes, among other tactics.

The Ministry of Defence emphasised that ballistic missiles remain a particular challenge, as Russia has actively used them to strike civilian infrastructure.

"To effectively protect Ukrainian airspace, the Defence Forces need more effective means of countering Russian ballistic missiles," the ministry stressed.

The Defence Ministry also assured that Ukrainian forces continue to integrate and strengthen the country's multilayered air defence system, while introducing new approaches to detecting and neutralising aerial threats.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Defence Minister Yevhenii Khmara visited command posts of the Ukrainian Air Force's anti-aircraft missile forces, as well as positions of units providing direct air defence cover.

Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine