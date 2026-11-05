Unexploded Kh-101 Cruise Missile Discovered In Mykolaiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Mykolaiv Regional Police announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"In the Mykolaiv region, police explosive ordnance disposal specialists destroyed the warhead of a Kh-101 missile. The damaged cruise missile was discovered in the Voznesensk district. Its warhead did not detonate when it fell, meaning it posed a danger to civilians," the statement said.

On November 3, specialists from the regional police explosive ordnance disposal unit examined the Kh-101 missile and determined that it was an enemy weapon classified as a Category 1 explosive hazard. It contained more than 200 kilograms of explosive material.

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Following all necessary safety procedures, police explosives experts destroyed the weapon at the crash site using a controlled detonation.

As Ukrinform previously reported, police explosives experts recovered fragments of a Russian drone carrying a warhead in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district. The drone had crashed in a forest park area.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine