Unexploded Kh-101 Cruise Missile Discovered In Mykolaiv Region
"In the Mykolaiv region, police explosive ordnance disposal specialists destroyed the warhead of a Kh-101 missile. The damaged cruise missile was discovered in the Voznesensk district. Its warhead did not detonate when it fell, meaning it posed a danger to civilians," the statement said.
On November 3, specialists from the regional police explosive ordnance disposal unit examined the Kh-101 missile and determined that it was an enemy weapon classified as a Category 1 explosive hazard. It contained more than 200 kilograms of explosive material.Read also: Ukrainian forces strike two Russian Pantsir air defense systems in Crimea
Following all necessary safety procedures, police explosives experts destroyed the weapon at the crash site using a controlled detonation.
As Ukrinform previously reported, police explosives experts recovered fragments of a Russian drone carrying a warhead in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district. The drone had crashed in a forest park area.
Photo: National Police of Ukraine
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