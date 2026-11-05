Russian Drones Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region, Injuring Three Damaging Critical Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy attacked Dnipro and Samar with drones. In Dnipro, the roofs of a private house and several private garages caught fire. Three people were injured,” the statement said.

Fires also broke out at critical infrastructure facilities.

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Emergency services are working at the impact sites, Oleksandr Hanzha added.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces carried out an airstrike on the Kramatorsk community. The attack killed two women and injured another.