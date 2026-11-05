TAG Exteriors Outlines What Indianapolis Homeowners Should Do When Storm Season Puts Their Roof At Risk

Indianapolis, IN- November 5, 2026 - TAG Exteriors of Indianapolis has published guidance for residential and commercial property owners on how to identify storm damage early, what steps to take in the first 48 hours after a weather event, and when a licensed inspection is the appropriate next move before calling an insurance adjuster.

The guidance comes at a time when many Indianapolis homeowners are navigating the overlap between late-season hail and the approach of winter freeze-thaw cycles- a combination that can convert minor shingle damage or a small flashing gap into a structural water problem before the cold months are over.

Why the Window Between Storm Season and Winter Matters for Roofing Decisions

A roof that sustains impact damage from hail or wind in October or November faces a compressed repair window. Once temperatures drop consistently below freezing, water that enters through a compromised shingle, a cracked flashing joint, or an unsealed penetration can freeze inside the decking layer, expanding the breach and forcing moisture deeper into the assembly.

TAG Exteriors notes that the most common outcome from unaddressed fall storm damage is an ice dam forming along the eave in January or February, followed by interior water intrusion that the homeowner traces to the ceiling rather than to the original roof entry point. By that stage, the repair scope has expanded from a targeted shingle or flashing fix to decking remediation and, in some cases, insulation replacement beneath the affected section.

"What we see most often is a homeowner who noticed something after a storm in the fall but decided to wait until spring," said the spokesperson for TAG Exteriors. "By spring, the damage has compounded through two or three freeze-thaw cycles. The repair that would have taken a few hours in October becomes a half-day job by April, with interior damage on top of it. The roof system does not pause while the homeowner decides."

What a Responsible Roof Inspection Covers After a Storm

After a storm, finding a licensed roofing contractor near me for a thorough roof inspection involves more than checking for visible shingle damage. TAG Exteriors outlines the key components a professional inspection should document:

Shingle assessment: granule loss, impact marks, cracked or displaced shingles, and lifted tab edges that allow water to enter at the bond line.

Flashing condition: flashing at chimney bases, pipe boots, skylight curbs, and valley intersections is the most common entry point for water on a residential roof. Impact events loosen sealed joints and separate metal from the substrate.

Ridge and hip condition: the ridge cap takes the highest wind load on the roof surface and is frequently the first section to show displacement after a wind event.

Deck integrity: where possible, an inspector checks for soft spots in the decking that indicate moisture has already penetrated below the shingle layer.

Gutter attachment and drainage: hail and wind frequently dislodge gutter hangers and displace downspout connections, redirecting water against the fascia and soffit rather than away from the foundation.

The inspection result should be delivered as a written report that documents each finding with photographs, identifies storm-related damage separately from pre-existing wear, and provides a clear scope of recommended repairs. That documentation supports an insurance claim when storm damage qualifies for coverage and gives the homeowner a factual basis for evaluating their options.

Emergency Roof Repair: When to Act Before the Insurance Adjuster Arrives

When active water entry is present following a storm, waiting for an insurance adjuster to schedule a visit is not the appropriate first step. Emergency roof repair- which typically involves tarping the affected section, sealing exposed decking, and securing any displaced flashing or shingles- stops the water entry while the claims process moves forward.

Tarping a damaged section before an adjuster arrives does not compromise an insurance claim. In practice, documented emergency repairs demonstrate that the property owner took reasonable steps to prevent further damage, which is a standard requirement under most homeowners' insurance policies.

TAG Exteriors recommends that property owners photograph the damage in its original condition before any tarping or emergency work begins. The photo record should capture the full roof surface, close-up shots of each damaged area, and any interior damage visible from the attic or ceiling below. That record, combined with the contractor's written inspection report, gives the adjuster and the carrier a complete picture of the storm's impact on the property.

"Emergency roof repair after a storm is not about patching cosmetically- it is about closing the building envelope so the structure stays dry while the full scope gets assessed," said the spokesperson for TAG Exteriors. "A tarp costs a fraction of what two weeks of water intrusion through an open decking section costs in drywall, insulation, and mold remediation."

How Indianapolis Homeowners Can Prepare Before the Next Storm

TAG Exteriors advises property owners to schedule a pre-season roof inspection while crews and scheduling slots are available, rather than competing for appointments in the days following a major weather event. A pre-storm inspection documents the existing condition of the roof system, establishes a baseline for any future insurance claim, and identifies repairs that can be completed before cold weather reduces the available installation window.

Key preparation steps the company recommends:



Schedule a written inspection that covers all penetrations, flashing, shingles, and gutter attachment before the first hard freeze.

Confirm that the attic ventilation system is clear and functional. Blocked soffit or ridge vents trap heat against the decking, which accelerates ice dam formation in cold months.

Clear gutters and downspouts of debris so drainage runs freely off the roof surface during rain and snowmelt events. Keep the name and contact number of a licensed local roofing contractor accessible so emergency repair calls do not require research during a weather event.

About TAG Exteriors

TAG Exteriors is a licensed and insured roofing contractor in Indianapolis, Indiana, serving residential and commercial property owners throughout the metro area. The company handles roof replacement, roof repair, storm damage inspection, emergency roof repair, roof leak repair, roof inspections, metal roofing installation, and commercial flat and TPO roofing. Service areas include Indianapolis, Greenwood, Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Avon, Plainfield, Beech Grove, and Franklin.

TAG Exteriors provides free inspections and written estimates for all residential and commercial roofing projects across the Indianapolis metro.

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