No Separate Base Or Top Coat? Ezmio's One Step Nail Gel Puts A Shorter Routine In Focus

MENAFN - GetNews) "Athena Azalea One Step Gel by Ezmio Beauty. Image supplied by Ezmio Beauty."Ezmio Beauty spotlights its One Step Gel collection, with Athena Azalea bringing a bold hot-pink option to a system that needs no separate base or top coat.

Sydney, Australia - November 5, 2026 - Ezmio Beauty is highlighting a feature that may surprise shoppers exploring nail gel for the first time: its One Step Gel colour system does not require a separate base coat or top coat. The Australian brand is placing the collection in focus for people interested in an at-home routine with fewer separate products.

The system still requires preparation, careful application and lamp curing. The difference is in the number of distinct gel products used for the standard colour application. That can make the shopping decision easier to understand for someone building a first manicure setup.

A hot-pink answer to the neutral default

Among the collection's colours is Athena Azalea, a tropical hot-pink shade supplied in a 15 mL bottle. It offers a bold starting point for shoppers who want their manicure to be a visible part of their style, whether paired with a simple outfit or chosen for an upcoming occasion.

Ezmio's instructions call for thin layers, with each layer cured for 60 seconds under the Ezmio lamp. That is a curing time per layer, rather than a claim that an entire manicure takes one minute. The preparation and application process remains part of the experience.

For shoppers, the distinction between a streamlined colour system and an instant result is useful. Choosing fewer separate coats does not remove the opportunity to learn careful brush control, work patiently and follow the correct removal method.

One colour, several ways to start

Existing Ezmio users can explore the One Step Gel collection for an additional shade. Those starting from scratch can compare the brand's gel nail kits to see which equipment and colour selections are included. Checking the full product instructions helps match the purchase to the setup already at home.

The collection offers a way to turn a saved colour idea into a manicure project. A single bold pink can be the starting point; the longer-term appeal lies in having a colour wardrobe available when inspiration strikes.

Shoppers looking for a seasonal way to explore the brand can also view Ezmio's Nail Gel Advent Calendar. This announcement keeps its contents under wraps, with optional details available through the calendar page.

Explore the range:

Further product and collection details:

About Ezmio Beauty

Founded in 2020, Ezmio Beauty is an Australian beauty brand formerly known as Esmio Australia. Its range includes gel nail systems, nail art, tools and accessories for at-home manicures. The brand combines nail products with practical education to support individual style and creative self-expression.

Explore the Ezmio Nail Gel Advent Calendar