The Christmas Gift For The Nail-Obsessed: Ezmio Beauty Unveils Nail Gel Advent Calendar

MENAFN - GetNews) "Ezmio Beauty's limited-edition Nail Gel Advent Calendar brings a manicure theme to Christmas gifting. Image supplied by Ezmio Beauty."Ezmio Beauty brings the anticipation of an advent calendar to at-home manicures with a limited-edition Christmas release for nail enthusiasts. Pre-orders are open, with dispatch from 10 November 2026.

Sydney, Australia - November 5, 2026 - Ezmio Beauty is introducing its Nail Gel Advent Calendar as a Christmas gift for the person whose next manicure is already on their mind. Available to pre-order ahead of dispatch from 10 November 2026, the limited-edition release brings the anticipation of a festive countdown to the Australian brand's at-home nail offering.

For the friend with a manicure saved for every occasion

Some people keep a running list of books to read. Others save nail inspiration, notice a new manicure across the dinner table and plan their next look before the current one is ready to come off. Ezmio's calendar puts that interest at the centre of Christmas gifting.

A nail gel advent calendar turns a familiar beauty interest into something to look forward to during the festive season. For gift buyers, the attraction is personal: it is a way to choose a present around something the recipient already enjoys. For someone treating themselves, it makes their manicure hobby part of the Christmas countdown.

A little mystery is part of the present

The Ezmio release pairs that gifting idea with the anticipation associated with an advent calendar. The experience begins before the first reveal, with the decision to save the surprise or take an early look.

The contents remain undisclosed in this announcement. Readers who enjoy going into a countdown without knowing what comes next can preserve that experience, while those who prefer to research a gift can find optional spoilers on Ezmio's dedicated Nail Gel Advent Calendar page.

The calendar offers another way to engage with the brand for people who enjoy doing their nails at home. It sits alongside Ezmio's broader range of manicure products and education, with the seasonal format making it a distinct Christmas gifting option.

Pre-orders ahead of the festive season

The Ezmio Nail Gel Advent Calendar is a limited-edition release, with pre-orders currently open and dispatch beginning on 10 November 2026. Shoppers can check current pricing, availability and delivery information through the brand's website.

Explore the Ezmio Nail Gel Advent Calendar:

About Ezmio Beauty

Founded in 2020, Ezmio Beauty is an Australian beauty brand formerly known as Esmio Australia. Its range includes gel nail systems, nail art, tools and accessories for at-home manicures. The brand combines nail products with practical education to support individual style and creative self-expression.