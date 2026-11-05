Yemeni Government Forces Report Destruction of Houthi Missile Launchers
(MENAFN) Yemen’s pro-government Giants Brigades said Wednesday night that they had destroyed three missile launch systems belonging to the Houthi group, killing the crews operating them.
In a brief statement, the brigades said the launchers were prepared to fire when they were targeted. They also published video footage that they said documented the operation but did not disclose its location or provide a specific death toll among the crews.
The Houthis had not issued an immediate response to the announcement.
Separately, Yemen’s armed forces said Wednesday that they had conducted 1,322 operations against Houthi positions under Operation Dawn of Yemen. The military claimed the campaign had killed or incapacitated approximately 340 fighters and commanders, while destroying or damaging 114 military vehicles and other pieces of equipment.
The latest announcements come amid renewed fighting between government forces and the Houthis, which resumed in July. The clashes have reportedly killed and injured thousands of people and forced more than 250,000 others from their homes, according to UN reports.
The escalation brought an end to a period of relative calm that had lasted since April 2022, adding to the pressure on Yemen’s already severe humanitarian situation.
Yemen has been embroiled in civil war since the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces in September 2014. In March 2015, a Saudi-led military coalition intervened in support of the internationally recognized government.
In a brief statement, the brigades said the launchers were prepared to fire when they were targeted. They also published video footage that they said documented the operation but did not disclose its location or provide a specific death toll among the crews.
The Houthis had not issued an immediate response to the announcement.
Separately, Yemen’s armed forces said Wednesday that they had conducted 1,322 operations against Houthi positions under Operation Dawn of Yemen. The military claimed the campaign had killed or incapacitated approximately 340 fighters and commanders, while destroying or damaging 114 military vehicles and other pieces of equipment.
The latest announcements come amid renewed fighting between government forces and the Houthis, which resumed in July. The clashes have reportedly killed and injured thousands of people and forced more than 250,000 others from their homes, according to UN reports.
The escalation brought an end to a period of relative calm that had lasted since April 2022, adding to the pressure on Yemen’s already severe humanitarian situation.
Yemen has been embroiled in civil war since the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces in September 2014. In March 2015, a Saudi-led military coalition intervened in support of the internationally recognized government.
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