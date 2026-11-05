Dr. Sandeep Marwah And Anil Kapoor Discuss Indian Cinema's Growing Global Potential
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Vice President of the Film Federation of India, President of Marwah Studios and Founder of Noida Film City, held an inspiring discussion with legendary actor Anil Kapoor on the evolving landscape of Indian cinema and opportunities to strengthen India's Media and Entertainment Industry on the global stage.
The exchange brought together perspectives on creativity, changing audience expectations and the international potential of Indian storytelling. They explored ideas on how the industry can collectively build greater global visibility and create new opportunities for Indian talent.
Reflecting on the interaction, Dr. Marwah highlighted the importance of connecting the experience of established cinema professionals with the imagination of emerging filmmakers. He emphasised that India's rich cultural diversity, creative talent and filmmaking expertise provide a strong foundation for expanding its international presence.
In proposed remarks, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said:“It was a wonderful and inspiring experience to exchange thoughts on cinema with Anil Kapoor, whose remarkable journey continues to motivate generations of artists. Indian cinema has enormous potential to connect with audiences across the world. Through stronger collaboration, investment in talent, meaningful storytelling and international partnerships, we can collectively take India's Media and Entertainment Industry to greater heights.”
Speaking in his capacity as Vice President of the Film Federation of India, Dr. Marwah also stressed the value of sustained dialogue among actors, filmmakers, producers, educators and industry organisations. Such engagement, he noted, can help translate creative ambition into practical opportunities for the wider film community.
The discussion reflected a shared interest in the future of Indian cinema and its capacity to serve as a powerful expression of India's creativity, culture and global influence.
The exchange brought together perspectives on creativity, changing audience expectations and the international potential of Indian storytelling. They explored ideas on how the industry can collectively build greater global visibility and create new opportunities for Indian talent.
Reflecting on the interaction, Dr. Marwah highlighted the importance of connecting the experience of established cinema professionals with the imagination of emerging filmmakers. He emphasised that India's rich cultural diversity, creative talent and filmmaking expertise provide a strong foundation for expanding its international presence.
In proposed remarks, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said:“It was a wonderful and inspiring experience to exchange thoughts on cinema with Anil Kapoor, whose remarkable journey continues to motivate generations of artists. Indian cinema has enormous potential to connect with audiences across the world. Through stronger collaboration, investment in talent, meaningful storytelling and international partnerships, we can collectively take India's Media and Entertainment Industry to greater heights.”
Speaking in his capacity as Vice President of the Film Federation of India, Dr. Marwah also stressed the value of sustained dialogue among actors, filmmakers, producers, educators and industry organisations. Such engagement, he noted, can help translate creative ambition into practical opportunities for the wider film community.
The discussion reflected a shared interest in the future of Indian cinema and its capacity to serve as a powerful expression of India's creativity, culture and global influence.
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