Timely Evaluation Can Help Detect Silent Brain Aneurysms, Highlights Manipal Hospitals Mukundapur
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Kolkata, 4th November 2026: Manipal Hospital Mukundapur has treated a 61-year-old woman with recurrent fainting spells and vomiting, initially suspected to be related to fluctuations in blood sugar levels due to her long-standing diabetes. A timely diagnosis and imaging technology revealed two brain aneurysms, which were treated through a minimally invasive neurointerventional procedure.
Considering the severity of the symptoms, Kolkata-based Sushama Pal (name changed) was recommended Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), an advanced imaging procedure that provides detailed views of blood vessels and helps identify abnormalities in the brains circulation. The investigation revealed two brain aneurysms, which occur when weakened areas of an artery wall bulge outward. Depending on their size, location and shape, these aneurysms may remain stable or carry a risk of rupture, potentially causing bleeding in or around the brain.
Brain aneurysms can develop gradually and often remain undetected for years. They occur when a section of a blood vessel wall becomes weak and bulges outward. Factors such as ageing, high blood pressure and smoking can increase the risk. In some cases, genetics may also play a role. Under certain conditions, such as Autosomal dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), which causes fluid-filled cysts to develop in the kidneys, and Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), which can affect the strength of blood vessels, are associated with a higher risk of brain aneurysms. Having a close family member with a brain aneurysm may also increase a persons risk. However, aneurysms can develop without any known cause, and having one does not necessarily mean it has genetic implications.
While some brain aneurysms cause no noticeable symptoms, others may lead to headaches, visual disturbances, pain around the eyes or other neurological changes, particularly if they press on surrounding nerves. If an aneurysm ruptures, it can cause a sudden, exceptionally severe headache, vomiting, neck stiffness or loss of consciousness, requiring immediate medical attention. In this case, the patients recurrent fainting spells, episodes of vomiting and frequent fluctuations in blood glucose levels, warranted further investigation rather than being attributed solely to her long-standing diabetes. The case highlights the importance of evaluating persistent or recurring symptoms carefully, especially when their underlying cause remains unclear.
To treat the aneurysms, the medical team opted for a minimally invasive neurointerventional approach, which uses specialised catheters and real-time imaging guidance to reach the affected blood vessels from within the circulatory system. Depending on an aneurysms size, location and shape, treatment may involve endovascular coiling, in which tiny coils are placed inside the aneurysm to reduce blood flow into it, or other specialised techniques designed to prevent rupture. The choice of treatment is individualised, considering the aneurysms characteristics, the patients overall health and the potential risks and benefits of intervention.
Speaking about the case, Dr. Sukalyan Purkayastha, Director – Neurointerventional & Endovascular Surgery, Imaging Sciences & Interventional Radiology, Manipal Hospital, Mukundapur said, "Brain aneurysms can remain silent for a long time, and their discovery can be overwhelming for patients and their families. In this case, timely investigation was imperative due to the patients recurring symptoms. Once we identified the underlying problem, we were able to treat the aneurysms. Early evaluation, accurate diagnosis and appropriate intervention are crucial in managing these potentially life-threatening conditions."
The case highlights the importance of timely diagnosis, along with imaging and neurointerventional procedures in managing potentially life-threatening brain aneurysms. The facility remains committed to delivering advanced neurological and neurointerventional care through specialised clinical expertise, modern diagnostic technologies and minimally invasive treatment approaches, with the aim of improving outcomes for patients with complex cerebrovascular conditions.
Considering the severity of the symptoms, Kolkata-based Sushama Pal (name changed) was recommended Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), an advanced imaging procedure that provides detailed views of blood vessels and helps identify abnormalities in the brains circulation. The investigation revealed two brain aneurysms, which occur when weakened areas of an artery wall bulge outward. Depending on their size, location and shape, these aneurysms may remain stable or carry a risk of rupture, potentially causing bleeding in or around the brain.
Brain aneurysms can develop gradually and often remain undetected for years. They occur when a section of a blood vessel wall becomes weak and bulges outward. Factors such as ageing, high blood pressure and smoking can increase the risk. In some cases, genetics may also play a role. Under certain conditions, such as Autosomal dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), which causes fluid-filled cysts to develop in the kidneys, and Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), which can affect the strength of blood vessels, are associated with a higher risk of brain aneurysms. Having a close family member with a brain aneurysm may also increase a persons risk. However, aneurysms can develop without any known cause, and having one does not necessarily mean it has genetic implications.
While some brain aneurysms cause no noticeable symptoms, others may lead to headaches, visual disturbances, pain around the eyes or other neurological changes, particularly if they press on surrounding nerves. If an aneurysm ruptures, it can cause a sudden, exceptionally severe headache, vomiting, neck stiffness or loss of consciousness, requiring immediate medical attention. In this case, the patients recurrent fainting spells, episodes of vomiting and frequent fluctuations in blood glucose levels, warranted further investigation rather than being attributed solely to her long-standing diabetes. The case highlights the importance of evaluating persistent or recurring symptoms carefully, especially when their underlying cause remains unclear.
To treat the aneurysms, the medical team opted for a minimally invasive neurointerventional approach, which uses specialised catheters and real-time imaging guidance to reach the affected blood vessels from within the circulatory system. Depending on an aneurysms size, location and shape, treatment may involve endovascular coiling, in which tiny coils are placed inside the aneurysm to reduce blood flow into it, or other specialised techniques designed to prevent rupture. The choice of treatment is individualised, considering the aneurysms characteristics, the patients overall health and the potential risks and benefits of intervention.
Speaking about the case, Dr. Sukalyan Purkayastha, Director – Neurointerventional & Endovascular Surgery, Imaging Sciences & Interventional Radiology, Manipal Hospital, Mukundapur said, "Brain aneurysms can remain silent for a long time, and their discovery can be overwhelming for patients and their families. In this case, timely investigation was imperative due to the patients recurring symptoms. Once we identified the underlying problem, we were able to treat the aneurysms. Early evaluation, accurate diagnosis and appropriate intervention are crucial in managing these potentially life-threatening conditions."
The case highlights the importance of timely diagnosis, along with imaging and neurointerventional procedures in managing potentially life-threatening brain aneurysms. The facility remains committed to delivering advanced neurological and neurointerventional care through specialised clinical expertise, modern diagnostic technologies and minimally invasive treatment approaches, with the aim of improving outcomes for patients with complex cerebrovascular conditions.
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