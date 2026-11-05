IMA, API, And 5 Medical Bodies Join UN:BLOC At 'Clinicians Of The Future' To Discuss The Evolving Role Of AI In Healthcare
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, November 4, 2026: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Gurgaon, along with six other prominent medical associations, has come together with UN:BLOC to explore the integration of its technology into clinical practice. The associations convened at Clinicians of the Future, a conference hosted by UN:BLOC at Aurum Convention & Resort in Gurugram, bringing together senior medical professionals across specialities to discuss how AI and emerging technologies are shaping the future of healthcare and the role of clinicians.
More than 200 doctors from different specialities gathered to deepen their understanding of AI and its applications in clinical practice, alongside senior representatives from IMA Gurgaon, Association of Physicians of India (API) Gurgaon, Gurgaon Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society (GOGS), Gurgaon Nursing Home and Diagnostic Association (GNHDA), Menopause Society Gurgaon, Association of Surgeons of India (ASI), Gurgaon City Branch, and the Surgical Society of India. Unlike conventional specialty-specific CME programmes, the conference brought clinicians from different disciplines together to exchange perspectives on technology, clinical practice and patient care.
Speaking at the event, Dr Sushil Khurana, Senior General and Laparoscopic Surgeon, MBBS, MS (General Surgery), PGI Rohtak, said: "In more than fifty years of practice, I have seen that a patient's history is what gives every test result its meaning. But today doctors hardly have the time to take a full history, and patients rarely get the time to tell it. That is where UN:BLOC can help. By organising the patient's history and records into one clear picture, it lets the doctor spend the consultation understanding the patient, not piecing the story together. The tools we use may change, but we must first understand the patient."
Dr Ashok Taneja, Senior Consultant Cardiologist, Diabetologist and Physician, and President-Elect, National API (2026), said: "Clinical information is growing faster than any one doctor can comfortably process. A patient may walk in with a long history, several reports and opinions from other doctors, and bringing all of that together in a short consultation is difficult. UN:BLOC organises it into one picture the physician can review, so the doctor can focus on interpretation and the next steps. The decision always stays with the doctor. Calculators, computers and digital payments all felt strange at first. Clinical AI, adopted thoughtfully and evaluated rigorously, can be the next useful tool."
The programme featured a keynote by Dr Ashish Kalla, Founding Clinical Partner & Chief Clinical Officer at UN:BLOC, on the role of AI in everyday clinical practice, including keeping a patient's clinical story together across specialities and the importance of patient consent.
Dr Kalla said: "The best way to think of UN:BLOC is as a digital resident. In any good hospital, the resident is the one who knows each patient's whole story: the history, the reports, what every specialist has said. When the consultant walks in, the case is ready. UN:BLOC brings that same consistency to everyday practice. It keeps the patient's clinical story together across specialities, so nothing is lost between one doctor and the next, and gives the consultant the complete case to work from. Like a good resident, it supports the consultant; it doesn't replace them. The decision always stays with the doctor, and the patient's consent comes first."
Dr Munish Prabhakar, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, shared his experience of using UN:BLOC, reflecting on his journey from initial scepticism to clinical confidence.
Speaking at the event and concluding the conference, Deepak Sahni, Founder, UN:BLOC, said: "This is a significant day for us at UN:BLOC and, more importantly, for healthcare. Medical associations have traditionally worked within their respective disciplines, but seeing seven leading bodies come together on one platform for a shared purpose is a powerful step forward. Healthcare cannot evolve in silos. We need collective thinking, collaboration and a willingness to embrace new possibilities. At UN:BLOC, we see this as the beginning of a larger movement to bring clinical expertise, modern science and AI together to transform how we understand and address disease."
Discussions also covered responsible technology adoption, including patient consent, data security and the importance of retaining physician oversight. A panel discussion on Clinician of the Future, moderated by Dr Suresh Vashisht, explored how technology, clinical expertise and changing patient needs will shape the next generation of medical practice. The panel featured Dr Shambhavi Jaiman, MBBS, MD (Psychiatry); Dr PK Kohli, Medicolegal Expert; Deepak Sahni, Founder of UN:BLOC; Dr Sanjat Chiwane, Cardiologist; Dr Pranaw Kumar Jha, Nephrologist; and Dr Neha Rastogi, Infectious Disease and Infection Control Expert.
Through Clinicians of the Future, UN:BLOC aims to build greater dialogue and collaboration across the medical fraternity and encourage the responsible adoption of evidence-based technology in clinical practice.
About UN:BLOC
UN:BLOC is built on a contrarian premise: most chronic disease is not the body failing, but the body's healing intelligence being blocked. UN:BLOC finds what is blocking each patient, removes it, and lets the body do what it always knew how to do, with the goal of reducing dependency on medicine under medical supervision. The backbone of UN:BLOC is Block Medicine, developed by Deepak Sahni and the UN:BLOC clinical team. Block Medicine brings together clinical expertise, modern medical science and AI to identify the root cause of a patient's condition.
More than 200 doctors from different specialities gathered to deepen their understanding of AI and its applications in clinical practice, alongside senior representatives from IMA Gurgaon, Association of Physicians of India (API) Gurgaon, Gurgaon Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society (GOGS), Gurgaon Nursing Home and Diagnostic Association (GNHDA), Menopause Society Gurgaon, Association of Surgeons of India (ASI), Gurgaon City Branch, and the Surgical Society of India. Unlike conventional specialty-specific CME programmes, the conference brought clinicians from different disciplines together to exchange perspectives on technology, clinical practice and patient care.
Speaking at the event, Dr Sushil Khurana, Senior General and Laparoscopic Surgeon, MBBS, MS (General Surgery), PGI Rohtak, said: "In more than fifty years of practice, I have seen that a patient's history is what gives every test result its meaning. But today doctors hardly have the time to take a full history, and patients rarely get the time to tell it. That is where UN:BLOC can help. By organising the patient's history and records into one clear picture, it lets the doctor spend the consultation understanding the patient, not piecing the story together. The tools we use may change, but we must first understand the patient."
Dr Ashok Taneja, Senior Consultant Cardiologist, Diabetologist and Physician, and President-Elect, National API (2026), said: "Clinical information is growing faster than any one doctor can comfortably process. A patient may walk in with a long history, several reports and opinions from other doctors, and bringing all of that together in a short consultation is difficult. UN:BLOC organises it into one picture the physician can review, so the doctor can focus on interpretation and the next steps. The decision always stays with the doctor. Calculators, computers and digital payments all felt strange at first. Clinical AI, adopted thoughtfully and evaluated rigorously, can be the next useful tool."
The programme featured a keynote by Dr Ashish Kalla, Founding Clinical Partner & Chief Clinical Officer at UN:BLOC, on the role of AI in everyday clinical practice, including keeping a patient's clinical story together across specialities and the importance of patient consent.
Dr Kalla said: "The best way to think of UN:BLOC is as a digital resident. In any good hospital, the resident is the one who knows each patient's whole story: the history, the reports, what every specialist has said. When the consultant walks in, the case is ready. UN:BLOC brings that same consistency to everyday practice. It keeps the patient's clinical story together across specialities, so nothing is lost between one doctor and the next, and gives the consultant the complete case to work from. Like a good resident, it supports the consultant; it doesn't replace them. The decision always stays with the doctor, and the patient's consent comes first."
Dr Munish Prabhakar, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, shared his experience of using UN:BLOC, reflecting on his journey from initial scepticism to clinical confidence.
Speaking at the event and concluding the conference, Deepak Sahni, Founder, UN:BLOC, said: "This is a significant day for us at UN:BLOC and, more importantly, for healthcare. Medical associations have traditionally worked within their respective disciplines, but seeing seven leading bodies come together on one platform for a shared purpose is a powerful step forward. Healthcare cannot evolve in silos. We need collective thinking, collaboration and a willingness to embrace new possibilities. At UN:BLOC, we see this as the beginning of a larger movement to bring clinical expertise, modern science and AI together to transform how we understand and address disease."
Discussions also covered responsible technology adoption, including patient consent, data security and the importance of retaining physician oversight. A panel discussion on Clinician of the Future, moderated by Dr Suresh Vashisht, explored how technology, clinical expertise and changing patient needs will shape the next generation of medical practice. The panel featured Dr Shambhavi Jaiman, MBBS, MD (Psychiatry); Dr PK Kohli, Medicolegal Expert; Deepak Sahni, Founder of UN:BLOC; Dr Sanjat Chiwane, Cardiologist; Dr Pranaw Kumar Jha, Nephrologist; and Dr Neha Rastogi, Infectious Disease and Infection Control Expert.
Through Clinicians of the Future, UN:BLOC aims to build greater dialogue and collaboration across the medical fraternity and encourage the responsible adoption of evidence-based technology in clinical practice.
About UN:BLOC
UN:BLOC is built on a contrarian premise: most chronic disease is not the body failing, but the body's healing intelligence being blocked. UN:BLOC finds what is blocking each patient, removes it, and lets the body do what it always knew how to do, with the goal of reducing dependency on medicine under medical supervision. The backbone of UN:BLOC is Block Medicine, developed by Deepak Sahni and the UN:BLOC clinical team. Block Medicine brings together clinical expertise, modern medical science and AI to identify the root cause of a patient's condition.
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