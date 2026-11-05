Uzbekistan Moves To Expand Civilian Drone Use, Develop Local Production

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan plans to expand the use of unmanned aerial vehicles across key economic sectors, develop domestic drone production and introduce a unified digital system to regulate their operation, following a presentation reviewed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on November 4.

According to the presidential press service, the presentation focused on increasing the use of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) for civilian purposes and establishing a regulatory framework to support the sector's development.

Drone technologies are increasingly being used worldwide in agriculture, industry, transportation, urban development and services. Their application can improve production efficiency, reduce operating costs, optimize resource use and create new jobs.

In agriculture, drones can be used to monitor crops, apply agricultural treatments and assess yields. In industry, they can help monitor production processes and infrastructure, while in urban areas they can support traffic monitoring and road management.

The global drone market is estimated to grow by 10%–15% annually. Wider adoption of these technologies in Uzbekistan could accelerate economic growth, increase demand for highly skilled professionals and create opportunities for new technology-based industries.

The proposals presented to Mirziyoyev also focused on creating favorable conditions for private businesses and investors operating in the civilian drone sector.

At the same time, officials emphasized the need for modern regulations to ensure flight safety and protect citizens' privacy. Proposed measures include establishing unified rules for drone operations, registration and flight coordination, as well as mechanisms for damage compensation and insurance.

One of the key proposals involves creating a unified digital information system containing data on unmanned aerial vehicles, clearly defining permitted flight zones and introducing standardized procedures for their operation.

Moreover, the presentation addressed workforce development and the creation of an innovation and training ecosystem. Uzbekistan plans to introduce specialized training programs in unmanned aerial systems at the Transport University from the next academic year, combining academic instruction with practical training.

Following the presentation, Mirziyoyev instructed responsible officials to prepare proposals for improving legislation based on international best practices. The proposed reforms are aimed at expanding the use of drones across economic sectors, developing domestic manufacturing and creating more favorable conditions for businesses and investors.