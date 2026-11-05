Forfarmers N.V.: Trading Update Q3 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release

Lochem, 5 November 2026

Trading update Q3 2026: Volume growth in the third quarter, further strengthening of our market positions

Pieter Wolleswinkel, CEO ForFarmers:“Both total volumes and compound feed volumes showed growth in the past quarter, representing a solid performance. Operating profitability for the first nine months of the year has exceeded the already exceptionally strong performance of the previous year, a result we are very pleased with. Certainly, given that we faced higher cost levels in the third quarter as a result of higher fuel prices and low water levels in the rivers. The latter had a considerable impact on our inbound logistics, but we were able to continue supplying our farmers effectively, thanks to the great efforts of our employees and logistics partners.

In addition to organic growth, acquisitions also play an important role in strengthening our long-term market positions. In the past quarter, we expanded our activities through both the intended acquisition of STW SA, a compound feed producer in eastern Poland, and the acquisition of Advanced Ruminant Nutrition (ARN) in the United Kingdom, a specialist in feed for ruminants. In addition, the joint venture with KPS Food Group in Poland was finalised in early October.

At the Capital Markets Day on 24 November, we will provide an update on our strategy and financial objectives, as well as more insight into this joint venture.”

Highlights Q3 2026



Total volume increased by 1.4% compared with Q3 2025, on a like-for-like basis the increase was 0.7%.

Compound feed volume increased by 2.3%, as a result of the consolidation of Beukelaar Diervoeders, on a like-for-like bases volumes grew 1.3%.

Turnover increased by 1.6%, on a like-for-like basis turnover remained in line with Q3 2025.

Gross profit increased by 3.6% to € 159.6 million.

Underlying operating expenses increased by 6.8%, mainly driven by rising fuel and energy prices.

Underlying EBIT consequently declined to €22.7 million (-11.7%) and underlying EBITDA declined by 5.4% to €36.9 million. ROACE1) on underlying EBIT decreased slightly from 22.0% as at 30 June 2026 to 21.5% as at 30 September 2026.

1) ROACE means underlying EBIT of the last 12 months divided by average capital employed over the same period

Read the full press release on our website or download the document via the link below.





For further information:

ForFarmers, Floor van Maaren:... or +31 (0)573 28 88 00

Profile ForFarmers

ForFarmers N.V. ('ForFarmers') is a company offering complete feed solutions for (organic) livestock farming. With its mission statement“For the Future of Farming”, ForFarmers is committed to future-proof farming and making the agricultural sector even more sustainable. Our goal is clear: to contribute to good returns and a robust long-term earnings model. How? By leading the way with knowledge, advice, support and products on farm. Close to the farmers, solution-oriented and with an open mind to the future. The result: a contribution to affordable and sustainable food, For the Future of Farming. With annual sales of over 10 million tonnes of animal feed, ForFarmers is a leading player in Europe. The company has production operations in the Netherlands (head office), Germany, Poland and the UK and exports to various countries within and outside Europe. ForFarmers has around 3,000 employees. ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

ForFarmers N.V., P.O. Box 91, 7240 AB Lochem

T: +31 (0)573 28 88 00 –... –

Financial calendar



24 November 2026 Capital Markets Day 18 February 2027 Publication FY 2026 results and annual report

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements that relate, among other things, to ForFarmers' regulatory capital and liquidity positions under certain specified scenarios. In addition, forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements containing words such as ''intends'', ''expects'', ''takes into account'', ''aims at'', ''has the plan'', ''estimates'' and words of similar purport. These statements concern or may affect future matters, such as ForFarmers' future financial results, business plans and current strategies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from the expected future results or performance implicitly or explicitly contained in forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause, or contribute to, differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, taxation, case law and regulations, fluctuations in stock prices, legal proceedings, investigations by regulators, competitive conditions, and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward looking statement or the actual results of ForFarmers are discussed in the latest published annual report. The forward-looking statements contained in this document relate solely to statements as of the date of this document, and ForFarmers assumes no obligation or responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether in connection with new information, future events or otherwise, unless ForFarmers is required by law to do so.

Attachment

261105_Press release_FF Q3 2026 trading update