Lumo Homes Plc: Lumo Homes Plc's Interim Report 1 January30 September 2026
|
|7-9/2026
|7-9/2025
|Change %
|1–9/2026
|1–9/2025
|Change %
|2025
|Total revenue, M€
|127.3
|113.6
|12.0
|363.1
|343.6
|5.7
|455.2
|Net rental income, M€ *
|95.9
|86.0
|11.5
|247.5
|231.6
|6.8
|307.7
|Net rental income margin, % *
|75.3
|75.7
|68.2
|67.4
|67.6
|Profit/loss before taxes, M€ *
|-87.7
|32.8
|-367.3
|-25.0
|9.1
|-375.9
|26.8
|EBITDA, M€ *
|-52.6
|61.3
|-185.8
|70.4
|102.8
|-31.5
|147.8
|EBITDA margin, % *
|-41.3
|54.0
|19.4
|29.9
|32.5
|Adjusted EBITDA, M€ *
|86.4
|77.7
|11.2
|217.4
|205.3
|5.9
|270.6
|Adjusted EBITDA margin, % *
|67.9
|68.4
|59.9
|59.8
|59.4
|Funds From Operations (FFO), M€ *
|46.1
|44.1
|4.7
|110.9
|106.1
|4.6
|140.9
|FFO margin, % *
|36.2
|38.8
|30.6
|30.9
|31.0
|FFO excluding non-recurring costs, M€ *
|46.1
|44.1
|4.7
|110.9
|106.1
|4.6
|140.9
|Investment properties, M€ 1)
|8,339.2
|7,637.2
|9.2
|7,620.7
|Financial occupancy rate, %
|95.5
|94.4
|94.8
|Interest-bearing liabilities, M€ * 2)
|3,851.7
|3,393.1
|13.5
|3,391.3
|Return on equity (ROE), % *
|-0.8
|0.3
|0.6
|Return on investment (ROI), % *
|1.3
|1.9
|2.1
|Equity ratio, % *
|44.6
|45.6
|45.4
|Loan to Value (LTV), % * 3)
|46.1
|42.2
|42.3
|EPRA Net Tangible Assets (NTA), M€
|4,663.7
|4,517.4
|3.2
|4,492.0
|Gross investments, M€ *
|10.6
|13.6
|-22.3
|882.9
|27.7
|3,088.3
|42.5
|Number of personnel, end of the period
|267
|262
|256
|Key figures per share, €
|7-9/2026
|7-9/2025
|Change %
|1–9/2026
|1–9/2025
|Change %
|2025
|FFO per share *
|0.17
|0.18
|-5.6
|0.43
|0.43
|0.0
|0.57
|Earnings per share
|-0.27
|0.11
|-345.5
|-0.08
|0.03
|-366.7
|0.08
|EPRA NTA per share
|17.61
|18.40
|-4.3
|18.61
|Equity per share
|14.30
|14.74
|-3.0
|14.89
|* In accordance with the guidelines issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), Lumo Homes provides an account
| of the Alternative Performance Measures used by the Group in the Key figures section of the Interim Report
|1) Including Non-current assets held for sale
|2) Excluding Liabilities related to non-current assets held for sale
|3) Excluding Non-current assets held for sale and liabilities related to non-current assets held for sale
Outlook for 2026 unchanged
Lumo Homes estimates that in 2026, the Group's total revenue will amount to between EUR 488–493 million. In addition, Lumo Homes estimates that the Group's FFO for 2026 will amount to between EUR 147–152 million excluding non-recurring costs.
The outlook is based on the management's assessment of total revenue, property maintenance expenses and repairs, administrative expenses, financial expenses and taxes to be paid as well as the management's view on future developments in the operating environment.
The outlook takes into account the estimated occupancy rate and the development of rents. The outlook does not take into account the impact of potential future acquisitions or disposals.
The management can influence total revenue and FFO through the company's business operations. In contrast, the management has no influence over market trends, the regulatory environment or the competitive landscape.
CEO's review
Strong growth continued in the third quarter. Total revenue, net rental income and FFO increased from the corresponding period. Growth was driven by the residential portfolio acquired in April and the improvement in the occupancy rate. Our balance sheet has remained strong, and our liquidity good.
The improvement in the occupancy rate continued in the third quarter, and our financial occupancy rate increased to 95.5 per cent at the end of the review period. Leasing activity remained strong following the summer season, and the occupancy rate for the third quarter increased to 96.4 per cent. The occupancy rate of the portfolio acquired in April has developed exceptionally well. We reached the stabilised occupancy rate estimated for the portfolio already during the third quarter, and at the end of September its occupancy rate stood at 96.8 per cent. The portfolio's performance has been supported in particular by its successful integration into Lumo's operating models and leasing platform, as well as by the high quality and attractive locations of the properties.
The supply of rental apartments has continued to decline, particularly in the capital region. At the same time, new residential construction has remained at a very low level, population growth is expected to continue in the largest cities and the outlook for the Finnish economy has improved. These factors support the gradual rebalancing of the rental market.
The continued rise in market interest rates during the autumn has also been reflected in yield requirements in the real estate market. As a result, we increased the yield requirements used in our valuations, which reduced the fair values of our investment properties. On the other hand, the inclusion of the acquired portfolio in our fair value valuation model had a clear positive impact on fair values. Despite these changes, our balance sheet remained strong.
Moody's affirmed our Baa2 credit rating with a stable outlook in September. During the autumn, we have continued to refinance maturing bank loans while extending the maturity of our loan portfolio. After the review period, we refinanced the EUR 125 million syndicated loan well in advance of its maturity in autumn 2027. Thanks to the high hedging ratio of our loan portfolio, changes in interest rates primarily affect new financing. The availability of financing has remained good in both the bank and capital markets.
Although uncertainty persists in the operating environment, we have made good progress towards our key objectives. The successful onboarding of the portfolio acquired in April, the strong development of the occupancy rate and our proactive financing arrangements provide us with a good starting point for the final quarter of the year. We have also further advanced the use of AI to improve the seamless customer journey and operational efficiency. We will continue to implement our strategy, focusing on improving the customer experience and maintaining a strong financial position.
Reima Rytsölä
CEO
News conference and webcast
Lumo Homes will hold a news conference for institutional investors, analysts and media on 05 November 2026 at 10:00 a.m. EET at its headquarters at Mannerheimintie 168A, Helsinki, Finland. The event will be held in English. After the event, the media has a possibility to ask questions also in Finnish.
The event can be followed as a live webcast. No registration for the webcast in advance is needed. The event will be accessible at .
It is also possible to join the news conference via phone. Accessing the teleconference requires registration by clicking the following link: . After the registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.
A recording of the webcast will be available later at the company's website at releases-and-publications/financial-reports/.
For more information, please contact:
Niina Saarto, Director, Treasury & Investor Relations, Lumo Homes plc, tel. +358 20 508 3283,...
Antti Syvänen, Interim CFO, Lumo Homes plc, tel. +358 20 508 3061,...
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki, Irish Stock Exchange, key media
Lumo Homes plc is Finland's largest residential real estate company and a bold innovator in urban living. Our homes are located in the largest growth centres, with excellent transport connections and diverse services nearby. We invest in sustainable, modern and digital solutions that make life in a rental home smooth and flexible. We create better urban living by delivering the best customer experience. Lumo – simply the right home.
Lumo Homes plc ́s shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information:
Attachments
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Lumo Homes plc's Interim Report 1 January – 30 September 2026, presentation
Lumo Homes plc's Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2026
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