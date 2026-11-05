IBA Signs Contract With The Government Of Assam For India's First State-Run Proton Therapy Center

The project in Assam marks an important milestone in expanding access to advanced cancer care in India

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, November 05, 2026 at 7 a.m. CET – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world's leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces that it has signed a contract with the Government of Assam to install the first state-run proton therapy center at the Guwahati Medical College.

The project will include the installation of IBA's Proteus®ONE1 solution as well as a multi-year operations and maintenance contract. The first patient treatment is expected by the end of 2029.

The new facility will be developed as part of the Assam State Secondary Healthcare Initiative for Service Delivery Transformation (ASSIST) Project. The Government of Assam has received financing from the World Bank for the ASSIST Project and intends to use part of these proceeds for the proton therapy project as part of the State's ambition to strengthen its advanced cancer care infrastructure, this new center represents a significant milestone for proton therapy in India. It is the first proton therapy facility within India's public healthcare sector, helping broaden access to this advanced cancer treatment.

The project reflects I BA's long-term commitment to make advanced cancer treatment technologies accessible to more patients around the world. Through compact solutions such as Proteus®ONE and long-term partnerships with healthcare providers and public institutions, IBA aims to expand access to the treatment of patients globally.

Henri de Romrée, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented:“We are very proud to have signed the contract with the Government of Assam for this landmark project. Bringing proton therapy into India's public healthcare system represents an important step towards making this advanced cancer treatment accessible to more patients. We look forward to working with the Government of Assam and AHIDMS to deliver this important project for patients in Assam and beyond.”

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam added:“The Government of Assam has been making sustained efforts to strengthen cancer care facilities across the State. Taking another significant step in this direction, we have signed the contract for establishing a Proton Beam Therapy Centre in Guwahati. This initiative will bring one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy to our public healthcare system. With this, Assam will become the first State in India to provide this advanced treatment through a State government healthcare facility. We extend our sincere gratitude to IBA Particle Therapy India Private Limited and its parent organization, Ion Beam Applications SA of Belgium, for partnering with us in this important endeavour.”

As the market-leading compact proton therapy solution, Proteus®ONE is designed to continuously evolve and integrate the latest technological advancements, enabling IBA users to benefit from cutting-edge innovation and adaptable capabilities. Following receipt of the advance payment expected before year end of 2026, the contract will be included in IBA's order backlog.

The typical end user price of a Proteus®️ONE system with a multiyear maintenance contract ranges between €35 and €45 million.

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About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals, and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,300 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: .

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1 Proteus®ONE is a brand name of Proteus®235





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