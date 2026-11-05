Q3 2026 Update: Tecan Reports Acceleration Of Sales Growth In Q3 And Raises Full-Year 2026 Outlook
|Full-year 2026 guidance (increased)
|Previous
|Updated
|Sales, local currencies
|Low single-digit growth
|Low to mid single-digit growth
|Adjusted EBITDA margin 1
|15.5% to 16.5% of sales
|16.5% to 16.8% of sales
In the second half of 2026, Tecan received tariff refunds of CHF 6 million related to tariffs paid under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. They will be included in reported earnings metrics such as EBIT, EBITDA, net earnings, and EPS. However, as these refunds are exceptional in nature, these refunds will not be reflected in adjusted earnings metrics. As a result, the refunds will not contribute to the adjusted EBITDA margin guidance.
The company also reiterates its medium-term outlook, as presented at the Capital Markets Update on March 16, 2026.
|Full-year 2028 outlook (confirmed)
|Sales 1
|CHF 1 billion
|Adjusted EBITDA margin 1
|20% of sales
1 Any changes to tariff rates may impact the outlook. Profitability expectations for 2026 and for the medium-term sales and adjusted EBITDA margin outlook are based on an average exchange rate forecast of one euro equaling CHF 0.92 and one US dollar equaling CHF 0.80.
About Tecan
Tecan () improves people's lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,000 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2025, Tecan generated sales of CHF 883 million (USD 1,063 million; EUR 939 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).
For further information:
Tecan Group
Martin Brändle
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR
Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30
Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89
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