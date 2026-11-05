Bekaert To Acquire Dextra, A Leading Provider Of Sustainable Construction Reinforcement Solutions

Bekaert today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Dextra, a leading provider of sustainable construction reinforcement solutions, for an enterprise value of €140 million. The transaction reinforces Bekaert's position as an advanced materials and engineering solutions company and significantly strengthens Bekaert's Sustainable Construction offering with complementary solutions. The transaction is expected to close during H1 2027, subject to applicable regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Conference call and press briefing

Olivier Biebuyck, CEO Bekaert, and Seppo Parvi, CFO Bekaert, will host a conference call for analysts and investors on 5 November at 15:00 p.m. CET / 9:00 a.m. EST. This presentation can be accessed live upon registration (registration link ) and will be available on Bekaert's website after the event.

Olivier Biebuyck, CEO Bekaert, is available for media interviews on 5 November between 13:30 and 14:45 p.m. CET, upon request (via +32 56 76 69 52 or ... ).

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