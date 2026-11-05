9M 2026: RENK's Order Intake Climbs By More Than 30% With Further Above-Average Increase In Adjusted EBIT Operating Capacity Ramp-Up In Parallel To Ongoing Production
|In € millions
|9M 2026
|9M 2025
|Change
|Order intake
|1,664.4
|1,245.8
|+33.6%
|Revenue
|982.0
|927.7
|+5.8%
|Adjusted EBIT
|158.8
|141.0
|+12.7%
|Adjusted EBIT margin
|16.2%
|15.2%
|+1.0 pp
VMS
|In € millions
|9M 2026
|9M 2025
|Change
|Order intake
|1,321.8
|903.9
|+46.2%
|Revenue
|650.2
|578.9
|+12.3%
|Adjusted EBIT
|129.3
|104.7
|+23.4%
|Adjusted EBIT margin
|19.9%
|18.1%
|+1.8 pp
M&I
|In € millions
|9M 2026
|9M 2025
|Change
|Order intake
|256.9
|254.7
|+0.9%
|Revenue
|250.9
|267.6
|-6.3%
|Adjusted EBIT
|25.8
|31.2
|-17.3%
|Adjusted EBIT margin
|10.3%
|11.6%
|-1.4 pp
Slide Bearings
|In € millions
|9M 2026
|9M 2025
|Change
|Order intake
|96.0
|96.2
|-0.3%
|Revenue
|91.7
|91.8
|-0.1%
|Adjusted EBIT
|12.5
|14.8
|-15.5%
|Adjusted EBIT margin
|13.6%
|16.1%
|-2.5 pp
About the RENK Group AG
Headquartered in Augsburg, Germany, RENK Group AG is a globally leading manufacturer of mission-critical propulsion solutions across diverse military and civil end markets. Our product portfolio includes gear units, transmissions, power-packs, hybrid propulsion systems, suspension systems, slide bearings, couplings & clutches and test systems. With this broad product portfolio RENK Group AG serves, in particular, customers in industries for military vehicles, naval, civil marine, and industrial applications focused on energy. In the fiscal year 2025, RENK Group AG generated revenue of approximately EUR 1.4 billion. RENK Group AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 7, 2024, and has been a member of the MDAX since March 24, 2025.
For further information, please visit
Disclaimer
This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that are based on plans, expectations, estimates and projections of the management of RENK Group as at the date of this Press Release. These plans, expectations, estimates and projections depend on a variety of assumptions and are subject to unforeseeable events, uncertainties, known and unknown risks as well as other factors that may cause actual results or the actual financial situation, development or performance to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. RENK Group does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements or make adjustments to them to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of this Press Release unless obliged by statutory law.
|
RENK Group AG
Gögginger Str. 73
D-86159 Augsburg
Deutschland
|
Media Inquiries to:
Fabian Klee
Chief Communications and Marketing Officer
...
+49 160 7154 647
|
Investor Inquiries to:
Team Investor Relations
...
| About the RENK Group AG
Headquartered in Augsburg, Germany, RENK Group AG is a globally leading manufacturer of mission-critical propulsion solutions across diverse military and civil end markets. Our product portfolio includes gear units, transmissions, power-packs, hybrid propulsion systems, suspension systems, slide bearings, couplings & clutches and test systems. With this broad product portfolio RENK Group AG serves, in particular, customers in industries for military vehicles, naval, civil marine, and industrial applications focused on energy. In the fiscal year 2025, RENK Group AG generated revenue of approximately EUR 1.4 billion. RENK Group AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 7, 2024, and has been a member of the MDAX since March 24, 2025.
For further information, please visit
Disclaimer
This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that are based on plans, expectations, estimates and projections of the management of RENK Group as at the date of this Press Release. These plans, expectations, estimates and projections depend on a variety of assumptions and are subject to unforeseeable events, uncertainties, known and unknown risks as well as other factors that may cause actual results or the actual financial situation, development or performance to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. RENK Group does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements or make adjustments to them to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of this Press Release unless obliged by statutory law.
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