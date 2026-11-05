2026 9 Months And III Quarter Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report
| 2026
9 months
| 2025
9 months
| 2026
III quarter
| 2025
III quarter
| 2025
12 months
|Revenue
|268,123
|241,799
|118,230
|73,917
|310,941
|Cost of goods sold
|(234,943)
|(194,749)
|(102,435)
|(55,938)
|(255,081)
|Gross profit
|33,180
|47,050
|15,795
|17,979
|55,860
|Marketing expenses
|(4,119)
|(3,753)
|(1,395)
|(1,052)
|(5,823)
|General and administrative expenses
|(10,785)
|(12,998)
|(3,496)
|(4,251)
|(17,478)
|Other operating income
|2,047
|1,597
|803
|514
|2,285
|Other operating expenses
|(143)
|(271)
|114
|(175)
|(501)
|Operating profit
|20,180
|31,625
|11,821
|13,015
|34,343
|Finance income/costs
|4,847
|8,531
|2,419
|3,630
|10,425
|incl. finance income/costs from associate and joint ventures
|4,876
|8,486
|2,425
|3,642
|10,381
|interest expense
|(620)
|(611)
|(261)
|(216)
|(836)
|foreign exchange gain (loss)
|313
|19
|137
|33
|(18)
|other financial income (expenses)
|278
|637
|118
|171
|898
|Profit before tax
|25,027
|40,156
|14,240
|16,645
|44,768
|Corporate income tax expense
|388
|(3,472)
|(1,668)
|(1,637)
|(4,850)
|Net profit for financial year
|25,415
|36,684
|12,572
|15,008
|39,918
|Other comprehensive income, which can subsequently be classified in the income statement
|Currency translation differences of foreign entities
|(253)
|(11)
|(110)
|(18)
|20
|Comprehensive income for the period
|25,162
|36,673
|12,462
|14,990
|39,938
|Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the parent (basic and diluted, in EUR)
|1.44
|2.07
|0.71
|0.85
|2.26
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
unaudited
in thousand euros
|30.09.2026
|30.09.2025
|31.12.2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|55,510
|34,279
|41,424
|Short-term deposits
|3,000
|26,000
|18,000
|Trade and other receivables
|71,742
|54,537
|43,658
|Prepaid corporate income tax
|696
|714
|1,347
|Inventories
|252,394
|200,646
|219,812
|383,342
|316,176
|324,241
|Non-current assets
|Investments in associate and joint ventures
|35,155
|30,060
|31,957
|Other shares and securities
|80
|80
|80
|Other long-term loans and receivables
|29,944
|18,281
|20,658
|Deferred income tax assets
|2,873
|3,594
|2,874
|Investment property
|11,127
|12,426
|12,395
|Property, plant and equipment
|21,573
|18,306
|22,117
|Intangible assets
|632
|703
|714
|101,384
|83,450
|90,795
|TOTAL ASSETS
|484,726
|399,626
|415,036
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities
|Borrowings
|7,959
|9,549
|3,079
|Payables and prepayments
|127,219
|92,325
|95,920
|Income tax liability
|797
|31
|510
|Deferred income from government grant
|-
|-
|2
|Short-term provisions
|12,819
|8,978
|10,426
|148,794
|110,883
|109,937
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term borrowings
|59,670
|16,710
|30,012
|Deferred income tax liability
|4,164
|6,773
|7,448
|Other long-term payables
|8,495
|7,959
|7,073
|72,329
|31,442
|44,533
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|221,123
|142,325
|154,470
|EQUITY
|Share capital
|7,929
|7,929
|7,929
|Statutory reserve capital
|793
|793
|793
|Currency translation differences
|(274)
|(52)
|(21)
|Retained earnings
|255,155
|248,631
|251,865
|TOTAL EQUITY
|263,603
|257,301
|260,566
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|484,726
|399,626
|415,036
Interim report is attached to the announcement and is also published on NASDAQ Tallinn and Merko's web page (group.merko.ee ).
Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
...
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee ) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. As at the end of 2025, the group employed 613 people, and the group's revenue for 2025 was EUR 311 million.
Attachment
-
Merko_Ehitus_2026_9M_interim_report
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