IMCD Reports EBITA Of EUR 425 Million (+8%) In The First Nine Months Of 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rotterdam, The Netherlands (5 November 2026) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading global partner for the sales, distribution, and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces its first nine months 2026 results.

HIGHLIGHTS



Revenue at EUR 3,965 million (+10% on a constant currency basis)

Gross profit at EUR 991 million (+9% on a constant currency basis)

EBITA at EUR 425 million (+11% on a constant currency basis)

Free cash flow up by 12% to EUR 317 million (first nine months 2025: EUR 284 million)

Cash earnings per share at EUR 4.73 (first nine months 2025: EUR 4.16) Net result at EUR 211 million (+20% on a constant currency basis)



Marcus Jordan, CEO: "The third quarter showed sustained business momentum, with healthy free cash flow and 14% organic EBITA growth, with contributions from all regions. As a result, EBITA for the first nine months of the year increased substantially, once again demonstrating the resilience of our business model. For the full year we expect organic EBITA growth. We continue to drive forward our commercial, operational and digital excellence initiatives and remain firmly committed to generating long-term value for all stakeholders."

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Press release IMCD first nine months of 2026 results