NORBIT - Invitation To Presentation Of NORBIT's Third Quarter Results, 12 November 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trondheim, 5 November 2026: NORBIT, a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected applications, will announce its results for the third quarter of 2026 on Thursday 12 November 2026.

The interim report for the third quarter and the presentation material will be available from 07:00 am CET at the company's homepage, and Euronext Oslo Børs' news site, (

CEO Per Jørgen Weisethaunet and CFO Per Kristian Reppe will present the results at 08:30 am CET.

Please use the following link to register for the webcast:

For further queries, please contact:

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 750 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information:.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.