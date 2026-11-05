Siemens Healthineers To Rebrand In Vitro Diagnostics Business As Olyrian Diagnostics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Siemens Healthineers announced today it has initiated the carve-out process for its in vitro diagnostics business

Tarrytown, New York, USA, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The company is preparing its Diagnostics business to become a standalone organization

The name, Olyrian Diagnostics, will be rolled out in stages Olyrian will advance diagnostics along the care continuum, from patient draw to population health



Siemens Healthineers announced today it has initiated the carve-out process for its in vitro diagnostics business, marking an important step toward establishing a standalone company that will operate under the name Olyrian Diagnostics. At the same time, Siemens Healthineers has announced it will change its name to 'Healthineers'. The two transitions will take place in parallel.

Olyrian (pronounced Oh-LEER-ee-an) defines the path forward with a clear purpose: Powering human potential at the heart of care. The new name and purpose reflect an unwavering commitment to people at the heart of healthcare, and the company's focus on advancing diagnostics from the laboratory to the point of care.

“Technology creates possibilities, but people turn those possibilities into better care and outcomes for patients,” said Sharon Bracken, head of Diagnostics for Siemens Healthineers.“Every day, at the heart of care in the laboratory, we support care teams as they provide critical answers patients need. Whether someone is running a test, interpreting a result, or deciding what happens next, informed and connected workflows help drive efficiency and empower a more comprehensive understanding of patient health. Olyrian Diagnostics is how we'll define our next chapter. We're proud of our history and excited by our future.”

Why the separate name Olyrian Diagnostics and what it means

Establishing Olyrian is the next step in preparing Diagnostics to operate as a standalone organization. The transition is expected to be completed by mid-2028. A dedicated name and brand will give the business a distinct market presence as one of the largest stand-alone diagnostics-focused companies. From patient draw to population health, Olyrian will deliver diagnostic solutions for laboratory and point-of-care testing. Olyrian's purpose – powering human potential at the heart of care – reflects a singular focus on in vitro diagnostics and a commitment to combine intelligent technology with the expertise of the people who make, interpret, and act on diagnostic information.

Olyrian remains part of Siemens Healthineers during the transition

Olyrian Diagnostics is the new name for the Siemens Healthineers in vitro diagnostics business, whose legacy in diagnostic testing extends more than a century. While working toward being a standalone organization, Olyrian will remain part of Siemens Healthineers. Customers can expect the same commitment to quality, service, and innovation throughout the transition. As of today, there is no change to products and services, contracts, service levels, or customer points of contact. Updates will be provided as the carve-out evolves, and any future changes will be communicated directly.

The history of the Diagnostics business

Siemens Healthineers established its in vitro diagnostics business after acquiring three companies* in 2006 and 2007, whose histories date back to as early as 1884. Today, the business manufactures more than 16 billion tests annually across an assay portfolio that addresses nearly every major disease area. Its rich history of innovation includes the first urine test strip for diabetes and the industry's first automated, integrated clinical chemistry and immunoassay analyzer. The current portfolio includes laboratory automation, informatics, and point-of-care testing solutions. As Olyrian, the business will build on this legacy with a clear purpose: to power human potential at the heart of care.

For more information as the transition evolves, visit olyriandx.com.

*Siemens AG acquired Diagnostic Products Corporation (DPC) in 2006 (est. 1971) and the diagnostics businesses of Bayer (which acquired Miles Laboratories, est. 1884) and Dade Behring (est. 1904) in 2007.

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Kimberly Nissen

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Siemens Healthineers IVD Business Becomes Olyrian Diagnostics Olyrian Diagnostics