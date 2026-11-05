Greek Singer Argiros Performs in Ankara, Signals Interest in Turkish Music Projects
(MENAFN) Greek singer Konstantinos Argiros took the stage in Türkiye’s capital, Ankara, on Wednesday, performing several of his best-known songs for an audience at ATO Congresium.
The concert was organized through a partnership between Epifoni and Sinkron Management.
Speaking ahead of the performance, Argiros said he had consistently experienced a warm reception whenever he visited Türkiye.
“Every time I come to Türkiye, I am greeted with tremendous love. I would like to thank Turkish music lovers for that,” he said.
Reflecting on his previous performance alongside Turkish singer Sila, Argiros expressed interest in pursuing more musical partnerships with artists from Türkiye. He also raised the possibility of recording another song with Sila.
“I love Turkish music. I have been listening to it and following it closely since childhood,” he said, adding that he planned to start developing new songs and projects after returning to Athens.
Argiros also discussed the cultural connections between Greek and Turkish music, pointing to shared traditional melodies and influences shaped by the two countries’ heritage.
He said he enjoys discovering traditional musical styles and combining classic melodies with the energy of contemporary sounds.
The Greek performer also praised Turkish musicians, specifically mentioning Ibrahim Tatlises as an artist whose voice and performances had particularly impressed him.
The concert was organized through a partnership between Epifoni and Sinkron Management.
Speaking ahead of the performance, Argiros said he had consistently experienced a warm reception whenever he visited Türkiye.
“Every time I come to Türkiye, I am greeted with tremendous love. I would like to thank Turkish music lovers for that,” he said.
Reflecting on his previous performance alongside Turkish singer Sila, Argiros expressed interest in pursuing more musical partnerships with artists from Türkiye. He also raised the possibility of recording another song with Sila.
“I love Turkish music. I have been listening to it and following it closely since childhood,” he said, adding that he planned to start developing new songs and projects after returning to Athens.
Argiros also discussed the cultural connections between Greek and Turkish music, pointing to shared traditional melodies and influences shaped by the two countries’ heritage.
He said he enjoys discovering traditional musical styles and combining classic melodies with the energy of contemporary sounds.
The Greek performer also praised Turkish musicians, specifically mentioning Ibrahim Tatlises as an artist whose voice and performances had particularly impressed him.
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