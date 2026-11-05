Guests get telescope viewing, expert guidance, and a glass of wine!

Guests get telescope viewing, expert guidance, and a glass of wine on the private estate

PASO ROBLES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shale Oak Winery will host a Stargazing Party on November 21st from 5pm - 8pm at its estate at 3235 Oakdale Road in Paso Robles.

The evening is hosted with Stargazer Events. Guests will look through high-quality telescopes while the hosts share the science and stories behind what they see. Each ticket includes one glass of wine from the Shale Oak tasting room.

Tickets are $40 per person and $20 for wine club members. Prices include one glass of wine. They are available now through Shale Oak's reservation page at exploretock/shaleoakwinery/event/626238/stargazing-party. Questions can go to... or +1 805-239-4800, ext. 1.

About Shale Oak Winery

Shale Oak Winery is a Paso Robles privately owned winery in the Willow Creek District. The property includes about 70 sustainably farmed acres, solar power, and rainwater collection. The winery holds SIP (Sustainability in Practice) and LEED Gold certifications and offers a dog-friendly patio and a walk-in tasting room. Its small-lot Element Series wines have earned awards at the San Diego International Wine Competition and the Central Coast Wine Competition. Learn more at shaleoakwinery.

Steve Burris

Shale Oak Winery

+1 805-239-4800

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Shale Oak Winery Hosts Stargazing Party in Paso Robles News Provided By Shale Oak Winery November 05, 2026, 05:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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