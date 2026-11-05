Jonathan Beutler Re-Elected To Palos Verdes Library District Board Of Trustees

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Former diplomat and incumbent Board President earns full four-year term serving Peninsula families and libraries

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Voters across the Palos Verdes Peninsula have re-elected Jonathan Beutler to a full four-year term on the Palos Verdes Library District (PVLD) Board of Trustees in the Nov. 3 General Election. Beutler, who currently serves as Board President, will be sworn in for his second term in December.A local civic leader and former career diplomat, Beutler emphasizes that his commitment to the district stems directly from his role as a father of four."Being a dad to four kids is the most important job I will ever have," said Beutler. "Every story time, homework night, and summer reading list reminds me of the irreplaceable value a public library provides to a family. I am deeply grateful to my neighbors for re-electing me to protect and strengthen these essential resources for every family and resident on the Peninsula."Looking ahead to his next term, Beutler highlighted three core priorities:● Responsible stewardship: maintaining rigorous oversight of taxpayer funds.● Excellence in service: delivering world-class library services tailored to the Palos Verdes community.● Inclusive community spaces: ensuring libraries remain welcoming spaces where everyone belongs, regardless of background, age, beliefs, or politics.In his continuing role on the PVLD Board of Trustees, Beutler will help guide a nationally recognized library system serving approximately 68,000 residents through three primary facilities – Peninsula Center, Malaga Cove, and Miraleste – as well as a dedicated teen annex.About Jonathan BeutlerBeutler's passion for public libraries began early in life when he staffed the information desk at his local library as a teenager, which was a foundational experience that sparked a lifelong career in public service and global diplomacy.He has built an international career that spans four continents, covering public affairs, international trade, and cross-cultural initiatives across the Pacific Rim. His academic credentials include graduate studies in Hispanic Literature at the University of Barcelona, public policy studies at UCLA, certificate programs at National Taiwan University and Temple University Japan, and service as a judge for the Spain-USA Foundation Translation Award.Since returning to Los Angeles County, Beutler has built a distinguished record of South Bay community leadership. In addition to his leadership on the PVLD Board, he was appointed by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to the Los Angeles County Library Commission and previously served as a Los Angeles County Beach Commissioner. He is also the former Chairman of the Torrance Area Chamber of Commerce and former President of the Harbor City–Harbor Gateway Chamber of Commerce.For more information about the Palos Verdes Library District, please visit .Media inquiries:Thais Eliasen | tpr consulting...+1 774-319-0317

Thais Eliasen

t. PR

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Jonathan Beutler Re-Elected to Palos Verdes Library District Board of Trustees News Provided By t. PR November 05, 2026, 05:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, U.S. Politics



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