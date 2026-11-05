Indonesia's Digital Future Moves Into The Spotlight As Digitalcio Indonesia 2026 Draws Strong Institutional Backing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) JAKARTA, INDONESIA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As rapid technological advancements reshape economic, regulatory and digital landscapes worldwide, Indonesia faces the challenge of balancing competing priorities while sustaining its digital momentum. With Indonesia's Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs aiming to grow the nation's digital economy to $360 billion by 2030, the need for agile, forward-looking regulatory frameworks has become increasingly critical to ensure innovation keeps pace with governance while minimising operational disruptions and supporting sustainable growth.As a result, cloud adoption, data governance, cybersecurity, infrastructure modernisation, and the growing integration of AI have placed overwhelming demands upon CIOs and IT decision-makers, forcing board-room decisions that challenge existing approaches to technology planning and development.Scheduled to take place on 11 November 2026 at the Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place, the third edition of digitalCIO Indonesia serves as the premier destination navigating this period of transformation, bringing together 350+ CIOs, technology leaders, policymakers and key ecosystem partners to align priorities across sectors.In a concerted effort to advance this mission, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN Indonesia) together with its specialized Fintech, Economy and Digital Asset Committee and the Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs (KOMDIGI) will provide vital institutional backing to the summit as Supporting Partners. Such endorsement from the nation's foremost institutions significantly strengthens the platform's capacity to translate dialogue into meaningful, tangible action.Spanning a broad spectrum of technological innovation and enterprise practice, over 30 global tech providers will compete against each while putting on their best show. The list includes Amazon Web Services, Central Data Technology, Workday, Boomi, Saviynt, Lark, BMC, ASUS, BlueCat, Darwinbox, People Matters, Temporal, Cloud Ace, Precisely, Sonar, Fivetran, dbt Labs, Aerospike, WD, Rimini Street, Akrivia HCM, Bitera, Odoo, Freshworks and more.Imparting wisdom and much-needed expertise on the most next-gen topics, around 40+ esteemed thought leaders will take centre stage at the event. The most influential voices currently on-board include:.Arif Ilham Adnan, Chairman of Permanent Committee, The Jakarta Chamber of Commerce and Industry.Stefanus Mulianto, Chief Information Officer, Sinarmas Land.Johanes Tomy Indarto, VP, Management Information System and Innovations & CIO, Indonesia, PT Freeport Indonesia.Ofir Shalev, Group Chief Data Officer, GoTo Group.Restu Kresnadi, Chief Data & AI Officer, Kalbe GroupThe speakers are expected to lead a substantive series of keynote sessions, panel discussions and fireside chats focused on boardroom priorities, concerning CIOs and IT decision-makers across Indonesia. Reflecting the country's rapidly evolving digital landscape, the agenda will explore sustainable AI adoption, enterprise-wide digital transformation, data-driven decision-making, cloud and infrastructure modernisation, and cybersecurity resilience, among other key themes.Among the more anticipated segments planned for the summit, the digitalCIO Awards 2026 will commence towards the end of the day's proceedings.Spanning eight categories, the awards show will honour the individuals and organizations whose work has meaningfully advanced Indonesia's ICT sector, recognising the ideas, decisions, innovations, and technical achievements shaping its future. An independent jury of industry experts will assess the nominees through a rigorous, merit-based selection process and eventually shine a spotlight on the winners at the prestigious stage.As the days leading up to digitalCIO Indonesia 2026 draw closer, the third edition is poised to build on its growing legacy as a premier platform for enterprise technology leadership. Building on the remarkable success of previous editions, this year's summit strives to foster even deeper cross-sector collaboration, and equip senior decision-makers with pragmatic insights needed to navigate Indonesia's evolving digital landscape. With a distinguished line-up of speakers and senior industry leaders continuing to come on board, the summit is steadily shaping up to be a landmark gathering.For more information about the event, visit:About TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

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Indonesia's Digital Future Moves into the Spotlight as digitalCIO Indonesia 2026 Draws Strong Institutional Backing News Provided By Tradepass LLP November 05, 2026, 05:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology



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