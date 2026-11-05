Performing as The Fastest Growing Symphony in Arizona and The Most Active Symphony in Phoenix

Following The Phoenix Symphony's suspension, Scottsdale Philharmonic emerges as Phoenix's most active symphony orchestra, presenting 14 annual concerts.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- is now positioned as ', presenting - -. The organization's continued growth comes at a pivotal moment for Arizona's arts community, following '.Over the past 12 months, have taken the stage with Scottsdale Philharmonic, including orchestral musicians, acclaimed guest soloists, and talented vocalists., were sold or distributed across 12 concerts between September 2025 and October 2026.Scottsdale Philharmonic began performing across Scottsdale and Phoenix, including at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, before its growing audience led to a move to the larger La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church in Phoenix. Today, the organization receives funding from the City of Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture.Scottsdale Philharmonic performing at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church in Phoenix.“Our hearts go out to the musicians, staff, and everyone who has supported The Phoenix Symphony over the years,” said Joy Partridge, Executive Director of Scottsdale Philharmonic.“Phoenix has a remarkable community of musicians and music lovers, and this is a tremendous loss for our city. We believe it is more important than ever to come together, support the arts, and ensure that live symphonic music continues to be part of our community.”The expansion includes summer performances and the August 2026 debut of, which joins the orchestra for select concerts.Scottsdale Philharmonic is also progressing through a - introduced last season. Founded as a volunteer orchestra, the organization now compensates a significant portion of its performers and.“Over the past several years, we've seen extraordinary growth in both our audiences and the number of musicians who want to be part of what we're building,” Partridge said.“We've doubled our concert schedule, expanded into year-round performances, and are making meaningful progress toward compensating every musician on our stage. Our focus is on building something sustainable that will serve this community for generations.”, -̈,Scottsdale Philharmonic's next performances take place,:,:, conducted by Principal Conductor Vanja Gjumar Nikolovski.The program features Mozart's Symphony No. 40, Alfvén's Swedish Rhapsody No. 1, and Saint-Saëns' Piano Concerto No. 2 with pianist QingQing Ye. Soprano Jennifer Sheldon will perform Puccini's O mio babbino caro., featuring pianist and Yamaha Artist Vitaly Serebriakov, holiday music, and appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus. Additional performances continue through June 2027.$., $.. Complimentary admission opportunities are available for students, veterans, and active-duty military members at Thursday concerts, alongside youth admission options., and more than are available online. Scottsdale Philharmonic also works with schools, retirement communities, assisted living facilities, and care centers to expand access to live symphonic music.“We never want the cost of a ticket, someone's age, or their ability to travel to determine whether they can experience the power of a live orchestra,” Partridge added.“Music brings people together, and we want as many people as possible to have that experience.”For tickets, concert schedules, and additional information, visit .Founded in 2012, Scottsdale Philharmonic is a nonprofit symphonic organization dedicated to making live orchestral music accessible through public concerts, music education, community outreach, and free worldwide livestreams.

Cole Whitener

Scottsdale Philharmonic

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Scottsdale Philharmonic | Sold Out LIVE Performance of America250 Concert in Phoenix Arizona

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Scottsdale Philharmonic Emerges as Phoenix's Most Active Symphony Orchestra News Provided By Scottsdale Philharmonic November 05, 2026, 05:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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