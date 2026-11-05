Showcase Restoration Logo

Water Damage Has Nothing To Do With The Weather

New Fayetteville data points to indoor plumbing and appliance leaks as a leading cause of residential water damage.

- Wayne EtowskiFAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Homeowners may associate water damage with hurricanes, heavy rain, and winter storms, but a significant portion of residential water loss begins quietly inside the home. National claims data and recent figures from one North Carolina restoration company point to the same conclusion: plumbing, appliance, and water heater failures drive water damage year round, regardless of the forecast.According to an analysis of homeowners insurance claims by Travelers, non-weather water damage from sources such as plumbing or appliance problems accounted for a larger share of home water losses than weather-related water damage. Data from Verisk indicates that non-weather water damage represents an estimated 20 to 25 percent of U.S. property insurance losses, and that such claims can outnumber fire claims by as much as sixty to one. The Insurance Information Institute reports that water damage and freezing rank among the most frequent homeowners insurance claims, with the average claim exceeding $12,500.Local figures reflect the same reality. Showcase Restoration, a disaster restoration company serving Fayetteville and the surrounding area, reported that indoor water leaks accounted for 42 percent of its water damage jobs in the summer of 2026, with bathrooms, kitchens, and water heaters among the most common indoor sources. None of those failures depended on a storm.Indoor leaks are often harder to catch than storm damage because they start small and spread out of sight. A slow supply-line drip, a failing appliance hose, or an aging water heater can release water behind walls and under flooring for days before anyone notices, turning a minor repair into a major restoration project.“Homeowners or building owners associate water damage with major storms, but many of the losses we handle begin quietly inside the home,” said Wayne Etowski, President of Showcase Restoration.“Regularly inspecting plumbing fixtures, appliance connections, and water heaters, and knowing how to quickly shut off the water, can prevent a minor leak from becoming a major restoration project.”The Insurance Information Institute also points to winter freezes and burst pipes as a recurring driver of water damage claims, a concern for North Carolina homes as colder months approach. Prevention centers on maintenance rather than weather. Homeowners can lower the risk by learning the location of the main water shutoff, inspecting the supply hoses on washing machines and dishwashers, watching for corrosion or moisture around fixtures, and replacing water heaters as they near the end of their service life.Media Contact:Jeff Carrier | Restoration Digital Marketing...Sources:Travelers. (n.d.). Travelers identifies most common and costliest homeowners claims [Report].Verisk. (n.d.). Non-weather water risk scores [Report].Insurance Information Institute. (n.d.). Facts and statistics: Homeowners and renters insurance [Report].Showcase Restoration. (2026). Internal water damage job data, August 2026 [Company records].About Showcase RestorationShowcase Restoration is a locally-owned, IICRC certified disaster restoration company serving homeowners and businesses in Fayetteville, Wilmington, and surrounding areas in Eastern NC. For more information, visit showcaserestoration.###

Jeff Carrier

Restoration Digital Marketing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Water Damage Has Nothing to Do With the Weather News Provided By Restoration Digital Marketing November 05, 2026, 05:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.