Enkio MCP Brings AI Music Video Creation To Chatgpt And Codex

enkio mcp

enkio mcp codex

Users can now generate music videos with Enkio from a chat prompt - using their own song and reference images - without leaving their AI assistant.

NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Enkio, the AI music and music video platform, has announced Model Context Protocol (MCP) support for ChatGPT and Codex, bringing its music video creation tools directly into conversational AI workflows.

MCP is an open standard that lets AI assistants connect to external tools. With Enkio MCP integration, users no longer need to switch between a chat window and a separate video editor to turn a song into a visual story: they can describe what they want, attach their materials, and let the assistant run the generation workflow in the same conversation.

From a chat prompt to a finished music video

Enkio's MCP integration covers music video generation workflow: generate a story, cover, character designs, storyboard, and final music video from audio and images.

Users attach a reference song and at least one reference image, then describe the look and feel - for example, a 9:16 cinematic video with a dreamy night atmosphere, neon reflections, and slow camera movement. The assistant then reads Enkio's music video workflow, checks the attached files and account status, measures the song length, and generates the video. Finished videos are saved locally, so creators keep a permanent copy of their work.

The same conversation can also be used to iterate: users can name the shot they want changed and describe the adjustment to request a reshoot.

Available in ChatGPT and Codex

In ChatGPT, Enkio AI Music Video Agent is available inside the conversation, so creators can move from an idea or a lyric discussion straight into video generation without exporting files between apps.

In Codex, users can find Enkio under Plugins, open its plugin page, and click Try Now to start a new conversation with the Enkio plugin active. From there, the same prompt-and-attach workflow applies: write a prompt, attach a song and reference images for a music video, and let the agent run the generation steps.

In both cases, an Enkio account is required, and generations draw from the same Enkio credit balance used by the web app - there is no separate plugin balance to manage.

The integration is built for independent musicians, content creators, and small teams who already have a song and a visual direction in mind but want to skip the manual editing steps. Because the workflow starts from a song and reference images the user owns or has permission to use, it fits release teasers, lyric visuals, social clips, and full music videos alike.

About Enkio

Enkio is an AI music and music video platform that helps creators generate songs and turn them into music videos. Users can create music with vocals and lyrics, and generate story-driven music videos from a song and reference images. Enkio is available on the web and on mobile apps for iOS and Android.

Erika Leen

Enkio Software

07452217410

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Enkio MCP Brings AI Music Video Creation to ChatGPT and Codex News Provided By November 05, 2026, 05:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry, Technology



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