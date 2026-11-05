National Public Adjusting Sets Out Commercial Claim Documentation Standard

A commercial roof inspection: hail impacts marked panel by panel before a scope is written. Illustrative image.

Hail bruising with the protective coating fractured - the finding a first inspection often records as cosmetic. Illustrative image.

A commercial building after a severe hailstorm: torn roof membrane, displaced gutter and water staining down the facade. Illustrative image.

The standard sets out what a commercial public adjuster in Houston and New York documents on a hail, fire or water loss before a figure reaches a carrier.

- Ray Demeritt, licensed public adjuster at National Public Adjusting

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National Public Adjusting has set out the documentation standard it applies to commercial property claims in Houston, Texas and in New York. The standard, set out below, describes the record a commercial public adjuster builds on a hail, fire or water loss before any settlement figure is presented to a carrier. It names four errors that recur in carrier scopes, separates the three kinds of adjuster who appear on a commercial file, and defines two coverage terms that decide large parts of a commercial settlement: ordinance or law coverage and the cosmetic damage waiver.

A denied or underpaid commercial claim is usually read as a disagreement about coverage. The premise National Public Adjusting publishes is that it is more often a disagreement about evidence. Two buildings carrying the same endorsements and the same damage settle at different figures when one file holds moisture readings, panel-by-panel photography and a line-item estimate reconciled against the carrier's own scope, and the other holds a walkthrough.

The standard addresses HOA boards, hotel owners, school district facilities managers, housing authority directors, multifamily portfolio managers, nonprofit executives and commercial property managers whose claim a carrier has underpaid, delayed or denied. National Public Adjusting works those files in Houston, Texas and in New York, and the firm's commercial claim practice is described at nationalpublicadjusting.

What four errors does the standard exist to catch?

Four errors recur on the Texas and New York commercial claims National Public Adjusting reviews: improper depreciation applied to the loss, co-insurance penalties triggered by an understated building value, sub-limits applied to the wrong coverage part, and repair scopes written without the building code, energy code and ordinance and law obligations that supersede the policy language.

Depreciation is the amount a carrier subtracts for age and wear before it pays; it turns improper when applied at the wrong rate, or to components the policy does not treat as depreciable. A co-insurance penalty is the proportional reduction a carrier applies when a building is insured for less than the percentage of its value the policy requires, which means an understated building value can cut the payment on a partial loss that has nothing to do with the shortfall. A sub-limit is a cap inside the overall policy limit that applies to one named category of loss, and attaching it to the wrong coverage part shrinks a claim without anyone arguing about coverage at all. The fourth error on National Public Adjusting's list is structural rather than arithmetic. A repair scope written from the damage alone leaves out the code obligations that govern how the building has to be rebuilt.

Most commercial insurance policies run 90 to 200 pages of fine print, by National Public Adjusting's account, and the estimate a policyholder receives is written inside that document by an adjuster the carrier retains and pays. None of the four errors is an allegation of bad faith, and National Public Adjusting does not present them as one. An adjuster retained and paid by the insurance carrier is not required to look for coverage the policyholder has not claimed. A public adjuster retained by the policyholder is. National Public Adjusting puts the reason for caring plainly in its own material: natural disasters and acts of God are devastating enough on their own without a settlement that underpays them.

Are public adjusters allowed in Texas?

They are, and the role is defined by statute rather than by custom. National Public Adjusting opens the standard on that statutory position. Texas Insurance Code Chapter 4102 governs public insurance adjusters in the state. Sec. 4102.051 provides that a person may not act as a public insurance adjuster in Texas, or hold himself or herself out as one, without a license issued by the commissioner. Sec. 4102.001 defines the role by what it does, naming a person who, for compensation, acts on behalf of an insured in negotiating for or effecting the settlement of a claim under a policy covering real or personal property.

The same chapter caps what the work may cost. Under Sec. 4102.104, the total commission received may not exceed 10 percent of the amount of the insurance settlement on the claim. That ceiling is public law in Texas and applies to every license holder in the state; it is not any single firm's rate. Public adjuster fees are regulated state by state, and National Public Adjusting does not publish its own.

What is the difference between a public adjuster, an insurance company adjuster and an independent adjuster?

The standard set out by National Public Adjusting opens on a three-way separation, because the single word "adjuster" covers three different employment relationships that can all appear on the same commercial file.

A public adjuster is retained by the policyholder; an insurance company adjuster is an employee of the carrier; an independent adjuster is a contractor the carrier retains. Under Texas Insurance Code Sec. 4102.163, a contractor may not act as a public adjuster on property for which it provides or may provide contracting services.

The third name misleads more than the other two. An independent adjuster is independent of the carrier's payroll while still handling the file on the carrier's behalf, which leaves the public adjuster as the only one of the three sitting on the policyholder's side of the table. National Public Adjusting is retained by the property owner and never by an insurance carrier, which places it in the first of those categories and in none of the others.

The National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters, the trade body for the profession, states the duty in fiduciary terms. "They are also fiduciaries," NAPIA writes of public adjusters, "meaning they have a duty of loyalty to the claimant and must act in good faith on your behalf." The association is equally specific about exclusivity: "A PA works only for you-not an insurance company, roofing company, repair company, or general contractor." NAPIA also gives the crossing of that line a name. "Representing or negotiating a property insurance claim without proper licensure as a public adjuster or attorney is known as the unauthorized practice of public adjusting (UPPA)," the association writes, while recording in the same passage that "contractors play a vital role in repairing your property" and that handling an insurance claim "is a separate and specialized function."

Texas converts that professional principle into a prohibition. Sec. 4102.163 applies whether or not the contractor holds a license under the chapter, and whether or not it has been authorized to act for the insured under a power of attorney.

National Public Adjusting's published practice answers both. "We work with trusted contractors, engineers, forensic accountants, and coverage attorneys to document the loss and support your claim. Their role in that process is to provide evidence, and support the claim," said Ray Demeritt, owner, principal and licensed public adjuster at National Public Adjusting.

National Public Adjusting does not carry out the repairs it documents. In Texas that separation is a statutory requirement, not a matter of how a firm chooses to present itself.

What is ordinance or law coverage for commercial property?

National Public Adjusting puts this coverage part near the front of the standard, because it is one a carrier's first estimate often omits.

Ordinance or law coverage is the part of a commercial policy that pays the difference when a damaged building must be repaired to current code, and it is paid separately, only when the code requirement is documented against the local code.

The mechanism is simple and it is where money goes missing. A commercial building rebuilt to today's code costs more than the structure that stood before the loss, because the code moved after the building went up. The carrier owes that difference under a coverage part of its own, which is why it can be missing from an estimate that otherwise prices the damage correctly.

The term reaches a reader under more than one spelling. It is written both as ordinance or law coverage and as ordinance and law coverage, including on National Public Adjusting's own pages, and the two name the same coverage part. It is also what people usually mean by building code coverage, which is a description of the subject rather than the name the policy uses.

National Public Adjusting documents and enforces that coverage part separately from the repair scope, because carriers pay it separately, and because the limit is payable only where it has been claimed and documented against the code in force at the building's location.

What is considered cosmetic hail damage?

A cosmetic exclusion is a policy technicality that lets the insurer decline payment for hail or wind damage it classifies as appearance-only on roof surfaces, siding or gutters. A panel roof can suffer coating fracture, stress cracking, work hardening, loss of protective finish, seam deformation, or accelerated corrosion without presenting an open hole on the day of inspection. The relevant question is whether the roof continues to perform to the same extent and retains its expected service life not merely whether daylight or an active opening was visible during one inspection.

Hail bruising and displaced fasteners are frequently recorded as cosmetic on a first inspection. National Public Adjusting walks every roof panel and photographs each finding before the scope is submitted, on the reasoning that a finding absent from the record made on the day of the inspection is not available to argue about afterwards.

How is hail damage documented on a commercial roof?

On a disputed roof loss, National Public Adjusting photographs every elevation and every roof panel, records moisture and thermal readings, and reconciles a line-item estimate against the carrier's own scope before a figure is presented.

An elevation is one vertical face of the building; a roof panel is a single section of the roof surface, and the standard specifies every one rather than a representative sample. Moisture and thermal readings are instrument records: the first identifies water held inside an assembly, the second the temperature differences that betray it where nothing is visible from above. A line-item estimate prices individual units of labor and material rather than presenting a lump sum, which is what makes it comparable, line against line, with the estimate the carrier produced.

Policyholders in this position most often ask what they should avoid saying to the carrier's adjuster. National Public Adjusting inverts the question. What is already in the record before that conversation decides more than the phrasing used during it, because the scope is written from what the file shows on the day of the inspection.

How is business interruption calculated on a commercial insurance claim?

Business interruption is the coverage that pays the income a property loses while the damage is being repaired. On a multi-tenant commercial property, National Public Adjusting calculates business interruption from the operator's own records - lost net revenue, continuing payroll, temporary relocation expense and extra expense - per tenant and per month, for the full period the space cannot be let.

Continuing payroll is the wage cost that does not stop when the building does. Extra expense is what is spent to keep operating, or to shorten the interruption itself. Presented as a single figure for the whole building, the income portion of a multi-tenant claim is hard to test and easy to dismiss. Worked per tenant and per month from records that already exist, it stays defensible line by line, which is the form in which a carrier can check it.

Can a public adjuster help after a commercial claim is denied in Texas?

A denial or a low estimate is a position, not a conclusion. National Public Adjusting takes commercial claims that are open, underpaid, delayed, partially denied or fully denied. A denial reflects the documentation sitting in the file at the moment it was issued, and that file can be reopened with evidence the first inspection did not record.

When should an HOA or commercial property manager hire a public adjuster?

Two moments, according to National Public Adjusting. The first is immediately after a large loss, before the carrier's adjuster sets the scope. The second is after an estimate arrives below the cost to rebuild, or after a claim is denied. Both are points at which the documentation that controls the settlement is still open to correction.

Is using a public adjuster a good idea?

Not on every commercial claim, and National Public Adjusting says so. A small, uncontested loss that the carrier's first scope pays in full does not call for one. The standard is built for files where the amount in dispute justifies constructing an independent record: a disputed roof, a fire, a water loss that has closed part of a building, or a claim in which the carrier's scope and the real cost to rebuild have visibly separated.

Underneath all of it sits the principle of indemnity, which National Public Adjusting's own material defines as the rule that an insurance settlement must restore an insured property to its pre-loss condition, no better and no worse. It is the standard that governs property insurance policies in Texas and in New York, and every argument a commercial public adjuster makes on a commercial claim is an argument about what pre-loss condition actually cost.

About National Public Adjusting

National Public Adjusting is a public adjusting firm that documents and negotiates commercial property damage claims for policyholders in Houston, Texas and in New York. National Public Adjusting LLC has helped its clients recover nine figures in insurance claim proceeds. The firm is retained by the property owner and never by an insurance carrier, and it works commercial claims that are open, underpaid, delayed, partially denied or fully denied, arising from hail, wind, hurricane, tornado, fire, smoke, flood, water, vandalism and theft losses. National Public Adjusting documents the loss without performing the repair; it is not a residential-only adjuster and it is not a restoration or roofing contractor. Public adjusting services described here are not offered in Louisiana. National Public Adjusting publishes at and is reached at (713) 714-2489. License numbers: AZ 18801802, CA 2119129, CO 579873, FL W668116 / W894023, GA 3555755, IA 18801802, IL 18801802, IN 3713155, KS 18801802, KY 1435299 / 1063132, LA 894613, MN 40856599, MO 3000802145, MS 10674316, MT 3001069276, NY PA-1973483, ND 18801802, NE 18801802, NM 18801802, OH 1737575, OK 3001236418 / 3003024500, SC 933022, TN 2491199, TX 2302285 / 2837742, VA 1579557, WV 18801802, WI 18801802, WY 653855, NPN 18801802 / 20328652.

Ray Demeritt

National Public Adjusting

+1 713-714-2489

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