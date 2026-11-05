Carnival Boosts Learning At Grand Turk School

Carnival Cruise Line and Grand Turk Cruise Center representatives join Ona Glinton Primary School staff to mark the donation of hundreds of library books to the school in Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos Islands.

Carnival Cruise Line and Grand Turk Cruise Center representatives deliver specialized equipment and educational supplies, including sensory mats, for the special needs wing at Ona Glinton Primary School in Grand Turk.

GRAND TURK, TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Carnival Cruise Line and the Grand Turk Cruise Center have donated hundreds of library books, 10 new desktop computers and more than $12,000 in specialized equipment and educational supplies to Ona Glinton Primary School in Grand Turk.The donation supports learning across the school, with particular attention to students with disabilities and special educational needs.The school operates an established special needs program, and the new resources will help teachers provide more individualized instruction and foster an even more inclusive learning environment.Celebrating its 55th anniversary this year, Ona Glinton Primary School has educated generations of Turks and Caicos Islanders, including many who have gone on to leadership roles at home and abroad.The donation was guided by the school's priorities, with Vice Principal Jacqueline Henry working closely with Carnival representatives to identify where additional resources would have the greatest impact.“We believe that investing in our young people is an investment in the future of our communities,” said Philcher Grant, director of public and community affairs for Carnival Corporation.“We are honored to support Ona Glinton Primary School by providing these much-needed resources that will enhance learning for the students, particularly those who attend classes in the special needs wing.”“This is very welcome support,” Henry said.“These resources will help create more meaningful learning opportunities, foster greater independence and provide our students with the tools and support they need to succeed.”For Dawn Smith, port agent at Carnival's Grand Turk Cruise Center, the donation carries special meaning. Her grandson attends Ona Glinton Primary School and is enrolled in its special needs program. Having witnessed firsthand the challenges facing students and teachers, Smith advocated for additional support and brought the school's needs to the attention of her colleagues. She said the dedication of teachers and the progress students made despite limited resources inspired her to speak up.“Seeing it come to fruition is truly emotional and rewarding,” Smith said.“I'm also proud to work for a company that truly believes in giving back to the community and investing in the people who need it most.”About Carnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line is part of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL), the world's largest cruise company, with a portfolio of cruise lines operating in over 800 ports and destinations worldwide. Known as America's Cruise Line, Carnival carries more Americans and serves more U.S. homeports than any other cruise line. Carnival sails more than 6 million guests annually and in 2023 was the first cruise line to sail more than 100 million guests in total. Operating from 13 U.S. and two Australian homeports, as well as seasonally from Europe, Carnival hosts more than 95,000 guests on its ships every day of the year and employs more than 50,000 team members, representing 120 nationalities.Since its founding in 1972, Carnival has continually revolutionized the cruise industry and popularized the cruise vacation as an affordable and fun travel option. Carnival's fleet of 29 ships reflects an exciting period of growth that continues with the addition of five ships through 2033: a fourth and fifth Excel class ship scheduled for 2027 and 2028, respectively; followed by three additional new ships from an innovative new class currently under development. Carnival's newest guest offering is its all-new exclusive destination, Celebration Key on Grand Bahama, which debuted in 2025 to join the company's Paradise Collection of Caribbean gems.

Natalia Lopez

Marketplace Excellence

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Carnival boosts learning at Grand Turk school News Provided By Marketplace Excellence November 05, 2026, 05:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Travel & Tourism Industry



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