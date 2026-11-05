Pre-Orders Open November 5: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Megazord (Design By Josh Nizzi) Statue

Ultimate Diorama Masterline Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Megazord (Design by Josh Nizzi)

Megazord

Mega Dragonzord

LED Illumination

Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announces a new statue: Megazord (Design by Josh Nizzi) from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Pre-orders November 5, 2026 (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Prime 1 Studio has opened pre-orders for the Ultimate Diorama Masterline Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Megazord, based on the original Megazord from the 1993 live-action television series "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers."The statue features a design by Josh Nizzi, a mechanical designer active in Hollywood film productions. His design retains key elements of the original Megazord while incorporating more detailed mechanical structures and revised proportions.The Megazord features massive proportions adjusted toward a more human-like anatomical balance. Its original color scheme has been retained, with tonal adjustments and weathering effects, including paint chipping. The sculpt incorporates detailed armor panels and internal mechanical components. LED illumination is included in the eyes of all five Dinozords. The themed base depicts a city under threat, emphasizing the Megazord's immense scale.Also included are a swappable head, a pair of arms, and a tail to recreate Mega Dragonzord. LED illumination in the eyes and cannon muzzles is also featured in this configuration.A bonus pair of enlarged, redesigned wings inspired by the Pterodactyl Dinozord gives Megazord a new silhouette not seen in the original television series.The 1/4 scale statues of all five Power Rangers are also available for pre-order.Product Name:Ultimate Diorama Masterline Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Megazord (Design by Josh Nizzi) Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $4,899Edition Size: 50Arrival Date: June 2028Scale: NonH: 69 cm W: 51 cm D: 54 cmH: 77 cm W: 63 cm D: 51 cm (Mega Dragonzord)H: 77 cm W: 53 cm D: 54 cm (Megazord with Wings)Weight: Approx. 28.6 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Themed Base・Two (2) Swappable Heads (Megazord, Mega Dragonzord)・Two (2) Swappable Pairs of Arms (Power Sword & Mammoth Shield, Cannons)・One (1) Swappable Tail・LED Illumination (All Zord Eyes, Cannon Muzzles)・One (1) Swappable Pair of Wings [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:TM & © 2026 SCG POWER RANGERS LLC and Hasbro. Power Rangers and all related logos, characters, names, and distinctive likenesses thereof are the exclusive property of SCG Power Rangers LLC. All Rights Reserved. Used Under Authorization.For more details, visit our online store.About Prime 1 StudioPrime 1 Studio Co., Ltd., which will celebrate its 15th anniversary on March 30, 2027, creates and sells products that showcase the appeal of character-based content. Its lineup includes "PRIME 1 STATUE," a series of high-end character statues, as well as figures, merchandise, and other collectibles.Address: 6-36-2 Asakusa, Taito-ku, Tokyo, JapanRepresentative: Rie MatsumotoOfficial Website:

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Ultimate Diorama Masterline Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Megazord (Design by Josh Nizzi) Product PV

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Pre-Orders Open November 5: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Megazord (Design by Josh Nizzi) Statue News Provided By Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd November 05, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Retail



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